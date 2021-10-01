Vicky Kaushal sizzles ethnic fashion in 16.5k striped cotton kurta, pants

Comfortable but also chic, kurtas as daily comfort wear for men but Vicky Kaushal's sizzling look in a striped cotton kurta with pants, at the trailer of Sardar Udham in Mumbai, made the staple ethnic outfit look trendy and classy. Setting fashion enthusiasts swooning, Vicky redefined ethnic style goals for men in the simple striped cotton kurta and grey cotton pants set.

Taking to his social media handle, Vicky shared a picture that gave fans a glimpse of his stylish look as he put his sartorial foot forward. The picture featured him making the most of the summer breeze in a classic kurta with defined stripes and a concealed placket with loops.

The handwoven kurta was made of pure sustainable cotton and came with rolled-back sleeves. Vicky teamed it with a pair of cotton silk fly trousers and completed his attire with a pair of black slides that featured crisscross straps, an open back design and a cushioned leather flat sole with silver buttons on the outer sole rim.

Accessorising his look with a pair of black sunglasses and a grey stole, Vicky swept his gelled hair to one side and struck candid poses against a grey wall as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section. He captioned the picture with the famous patriotic lines that read in Hindi, “सरफ़रोशी की तमन्ना… . #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16 (sic).”

The kurta is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The kurta originally costs ₹6,653 on the designer website.

Vicky Kaushal's kurta from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

On the other hand, the pants are from Indian designer Ujjawal Dubey’s fashion label Antar-Agni that boasts of naturalist aesthetics. The fly trousers originally cost ₹9,900 on his designer website.

Vicky Kaushal's pants from Antar-Agni (antar-agni.com)

As for his footwear, they were from Aprajita Toor’s footwear label that prides in perfect Indian sandals. Vicky’s cross strap flat originally costs ₹3,999 on their website.

Vicky Kaushal's footwear from Aprajita Toor (aprajitatoor.com)

Comfortable but also chic, kurtas as daily comfort wear for men but Vicky Kaushal's sizzling look in a striped cotton kurta with pants, at the trailer of Sardar Udham in Mumbai, made the staple ethnic outfit look trendy and classy. Setting fashion enthusiasts swooning, Vicky redefined ethnic style goals for men in the simple striped cotton kurta and grey cotton pants set.

Taking to his social media handle, Vicky shared a picture that gave fans a glimpse of his stylish look as he put his sartorial foot forward. The picture featured him making the most of the summer breeze in a classic kurta with defined stripes and a concealed placket with loops.

The handwoven kurta was made of pure sustainable cotton and came with rolled-back sleeves. Vicky teamed it with a pair of cotton silk fly trousers and completed his attire with a pair of black slides that featured crisscross straps, an open back design and a cushioned leather flat sole with silver buttons on the outer sole rim.

Accessorising his look with a pair of black sunglasses and a grey stole, Vicky swept his gelled hair to one side and struck candid poses against a grey wall as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section. He captioned the picture with the famous patriotic lines that read in Hindi, “सरफ़रोशी की तमन्ना… . #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16 (sic).”

The kurta is credited to