Vidya Balan in green floral lehenga and cape jacket turns star of the night at award show. Check out pics, video

Celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Tejasswi Prakash, Dulquer Salmaan, Shriya Saran, Rishab Shetty, Rekha, and more stars attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in Mumbai on Monday. Vidya Balan was also among the celebs who attended the awards night. The actor stole the spotlight dressed in a traditional ensemble. She chose a heavily-embroidered green floral lehenga and cape jacket for the event. Read our download on her outfit and check out the snippets below. (Also Read | Bollywood queens Alia Bhatt and Rekha win the night in elegant sarees at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival)

Vidya Balan's green floral lehenga steals the show at the awards show

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Vidya Balan on the red carpet at the star-studded Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. The actor chose a heavily-embroidered lehenga set for the awards show, and soon, pictures and videos from the event started doing rounds on social media. The lehenga set Vidya chose is perfect for the wedding season and should definitely be a part of your shaadi guest wardrobe. You can either take inspiration from Vidya to style the ensemble or add your own twist by leaving your tresses open and opting for gold jewellery. See Vidya's pictures and videos below.

Vidya Balan attends Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding the design elements, Vidya's lehenga set comes with a coordinated blouse and skirt. While the choli features a plunging sweetheart neckline, colourful floral embroidery, cropped hem and a fitted bust, the lehenga skirt has an embellished belt, colourful floral embroidery, an A-line silhouette, layered ghera, pleated design and floor-length hem.

Vidya completed the outfit with a matching green chiffon cape jacket featuring scalloped borders, floral applique borders, half-length sleeves and a flowy silhouette.

In the end, Vidya chose a centre-parted sleek bun, a heavy gold necklace, glossy pink lip shade, bold kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, glowing blushed skin, and subtle highlighter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Jalsa - a thriller film directed by Suresh Triveni.