Vidya Balan's unique silk saree with a sleeve isn't like any you have seen before, we love her queen moment: See pics

An actor who has truly experimented with the quintessential saree is Vidya Balan. And that is an undisputed statement. The star loves her traditional drapes and has the most steal-worthy pieces in her collection. From traditional weaves to designer pieces, Vidya is a true connoisseur. So when it comes to taking inspiration to upgrade our collection of ethnic drapes, there's nowhere better to look at than Vidya Balan's past looks. Even her latest photoshoot in an elegant saree with a sleeve will leave you swooning.

On Monday, Vidya's stylist took to Instagram to drop pictures of the star from a photoshoot. It showed the Sherni actor dressed in an indigo blue drape with a unique design element. Her saree is from the shelves of a celeb-favourite clothing label, Raw Mango. It stands out as a perfect combination of Indian crafts and innovation in design with a fun take on the traditional styles. Check out Vidya's photos below. (Also Read: Vidya Balan is our favourite ethnic style icon in ₹18k linen saree and vintage jewels: Check out pics)

Vidya's six yards features a unique outlet at the pallu serving as a sleeve, decorated with a statement gold patti border. This design allowed the actor to use her hands without pinning her pallu to the shoulder. She wore the drape in traditional style, with the other end of the pallu draped on her other hand.

Vidya chose a dark blue velvet blouse with brocade embroidery and a wide U neckline to style her unique saree. She chose an ornate gold necklace with precious stones and a dainty nose pin for accessorising the look.

Lastly, centre-parted sleek braided top bun, shimmery eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, matte berry-toned lip shade, dewy base, sharp contouring, and blushed cheeks completed the glam picks.

If you're a fashion risk taker, Vidya Balan's unique silk saree with a sleeve is a great pick for you. From attending cocktail celebrations to a family wedding, you can wear this ethnic ensemble for just about any occasion.