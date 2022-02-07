Vidya Balan is our favourite ethnic style icon in 18k linen saree and vintage jewels: Check out pics

Actor Vidya Balan is the queen of ethnic fashion, and there is no denying that. The star has cemented her place in the Bollywood style icons list with her knack for experimenting with traditional weaves, fusion silhouettes and homegrown labels. Moreover, her appreciation for the six yards has given the fashion world some unforgettable moments. And, her latest look in a simple linen saree and vintage jewels will steal your heart.

Recently, the official Instagram page of celebrity stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar took to Instagram to share pictures of Vidya Balan in a printed linen saree. It is from the shelves of the ethnic wear label Anavila. If you loved Vidya's look in it, we even found the price details for you. Keep scrolling ahead to find out.

Vidya chose a chocolate brown saree featuring gold checkered print done all over the six yards' pleats, borders and pallu. She donned the elegant number in the traditional draping style and left the pallu hanging to form a floor-grazing train. She wore it with a dark brown half-sleeved blouse featuring a round neckline.

Vidya accessorised the six yards with vintage oxidised silver jewellery pieces. She chose dangling earrings and a statement ring to style the traditional look. In the end, centre-parted sleek low bun, dainty bindi on her forehead, wine-hued lip shade, subtle eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, and dewy make-up base rounded off the glam picks.

Coming to the details of Vidya's ensemble, the saree is available on the Anavila website and is called Printed Checkered Linen Sari. Including the six yards in your wardrobe will cost you ₹18,500.

The Printed Checkered Linen Sari. (anavila.com)

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan will be next seen in an upcoming romantic comedy-drama starring Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame, and Ileana D'Cruz.

