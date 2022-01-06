Vidya Balan looks like a beautiful 'guldasta' in floral print blouse and palazzo: Here's what is costs

Actor Vidya Balan's love for prints and made in India brands reflects in her sartorial choices. The star rarely shies away from experimenting and manages to serve voguish fashion moments with every look. Her latest 'guldasta' moment in a coordinated floral ensemble will also make you go 'Wow'.

Vidya took to Instagram on Wednesday to share several pictures from a recent photoshoot that shows her dressed in a floral printed shirt and palazzo set. "Guldasta, but make it fashion," the Sherni actor captioned the post. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the couture label Gazal Gupta.

Vidya chose a printed Habotai silk shirt featuring wide collars, hidden button fastenings on the front, pleats on the shoulders, folded long sleeves and knot detail on the hem, which the actor draped around her waist. The shirt blouse comes replete with multi-coloured floral patterns on a black background.

The actor wore the blouse with matching printed Habotai silk high-waisted palazzo with pocket details and a flowy silhouette. The pant also had multi-coloured floral prints done on a black background.

Vidya Balan in printed blouse and palazzo.

If you wish to include this co-ord ensemble in your closet, we found out the details for you. It is available on the Gazal Gupta website. The Tie Knot Top is worth ₹11,900, and the Palazzo is worth ₹9,800. The set is worth ₹21,700.

The Tie Knot Top.(gazalgupta.in)

The palazzo. (gazalgupta.in)

Vidya styled the outfit with minimal accessories. She chose nude peep-toe sandals, gold rings, and statement gold drop earrings. A centre-parted sleeked back ponytail, red lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Vidya styled the outfit with minimal accessories.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan will be next seen in an upcoming romantic comedy-drama starring Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame, and Ileana D'Cruz.

