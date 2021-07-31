Vidya Balan's embroidered white saree with pink blouse is a must-have: All pics

Actor Vidya Balan's saree collection is one to die for. The star is a true connoisseur when it comes to the six yards and often delights her fans with exquisite looks. From handloom weaves to bespoke printed numbers, Vidya's wardrobe has it all. Her latest look in a zardozi and gota work saree is a must-have and will leave you swooning.

The social media account of Vidya's stylists, Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, shared pictures of the star on Instagram on Friday, July 30. Vidya is a vision to behold in the sheer white embroidered number in the photos from the shoot.

Vidya's heritage ensemble is from the shelves of designer Sangeeta Kilachand's brand. She once again championed local crafts and homegrown designers with this elegant look. See what her entire outfit looks like and how she styled it.

Vidya wore a sheer white silk saree replete with intricate gold wiring embroidery for the photoshoot. The gold and pink embroidery and turquoise blue gota patti border on the pallu and the hem of the six yards contrasted with the zardosi work.

Vidya teamed her silk saree with a silk blouse that came in a contradictory pink and orange shade. The plunging neckline blouse had intricate gold embroidery.

The Sherni star styled her ensemble with minimal jewels that allowed the six yards to be the star of the traditional look. She just wore a pair of stone-adorned earrings and tied her locks in her signature middle-parted sleek bun.

Vidya chose berry-toned lipstick, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined eyebrows, sharp contour, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, and beaming highlighter to complete her make-up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya was last seen in Amit Masurkar's Sherni. The film, which also starred Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Neeraj Kabi, was unanimously lauded by critics. Up next, Vidya will reunite with Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni for a film. She has also signed a few other projects but is yet to officially announce them.

