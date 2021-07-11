Sherni Vidya Balan paints the town a romantic red in elegant applique silk saree

Actor Vidya Balan is busy promoting her recently released film Sherni in full swing. Throughout the promotions, she has been giving us incredible sartorial moments with each look. She draped herself in a red applique silk saree, a favourite style choice she has been sporting throughout Sherni promotions, for the latest event.

Today, Vidya’s stylists took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor wearing an elegant silk saree from the shelves of the sustainable fashion label Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan.

Vidya painted the town red in the bespoke six yards, and we cannot take our eyes off her. She wore a simple yet graceful red silk saree replete with white applique work.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan shows how to rock animal prints in silk sarees with ₹13k drape

The six yards was replete with elephant-shaped applique designs in white colour on the pallu. The actor paired the six-yard wonder with a black plunging-neckline half sleeve silk blouse.

Vidya accessorised her timeless look with traditional silver ornate jewels. She wore statement earrings and a matching bracelet on one hand. Both the jewel pieces kept the immaculate minimal vibes of her ethnic look intact. If you need accessorising tips, this Vidya Balan look should be your go-to inspiration.

Vidya tied her tresses in a sleek side-parted braided low bun with the red silk saree. A low bun is the Sherni actor’s signature hairdo and went well with this contemporary piece.

Vidya glammed up her ensemble with on-fleek eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, metallic berry-toned lip shade, dewy make-up, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, highlighter on the face and a hint of blush on the cheeks.

Vidya Balan’s latest film Sherni released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame. It also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter