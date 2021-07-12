Vidya Balan says Ekla Cholo Re in 2k Rabindra Sangeet block print cotton saree

Actor Vidya Balan just took us back to her Kahaani days as she wore an affordable and beauteous cotton saree replete with Rabindra Sangeet block print. Apart from setting fashion goals in the classic six yards, the star also proved that she is just like us as she got dressed only to get back to her bed.

An effortless queen, Vidya took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself dressed in an elegant saree for an at-home photoshoot. She draped herself in a block-printed cotton saree worth ₹2.7k from the shelves of a handloom brand Forsarees.

Vidya posted the pictures on the photo-sharing app with the caption, “Who can relate? Gets ready only to get back into bed.”

The pink and black cotton saree that Vidya wore had the words Jodi Tor Dak Shune Keu Na Ase Tobe Ekla Cholo Re (If no one answers your call, then walk alone) etched on the borders and the Pallu. These are the words from the iconic Rabindra Sangeet, more commonly known as Ekla Cholo Re. The saree was also adorned with striped print in white all over.

The Sherni actor teamed her traditional look with a textured plunging neckline blouse in greyish black colour. The half sleeve blouse had ribbed details on it.

Coming back to the saree, Vidya’s attire is a perfect look for the summer. If you wish to add it to your wardrobe, we have some good news as the six yards won’t burn a hole in your pocket. The saree is available for ₹2,700.

The Ekla Cholo Pink cotton saree. (forsarees.com)

A sleek middle-parted braided low bun, kohl-adorned eyes, sleek eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, blush on the cheeks and berry-toned lip shade completed her glam. She accessorised the attire with traditional silver ornate jewellery, matching bangles and a statement ring.

Vidya championed sustainable and handmade craft with this look as the saree is made using the block print technique using Dabu style in natural dyes. Moreover, the brand provides rural employment and involves ethical practices through its products.

