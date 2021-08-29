Vidya Balan in sheer printed saree or monotone separates, which look do you prefer?

Natkhat actor Vidya Balan may be known for her love for the six yards, but that has never stopped her from experimenting with different silhouettes. The star's latest pictures from a photoshoot is a testament to this statement. Serving elegant looks, Vidya slipped into a beauteous six yards and monotone separates for two different shoots.

Vidya's stylists took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor wearing a stunning sheer printed saree and a plunging neckline blouse. She wore the six yards for the promotion of her film Natkhat. The saree is from the label Nirmooha.

The photos in monotone separates were shared on Instagram by the actor herself. She shared the post with the caption, "Favourite weekend hangout: My closet." Vidya's outfit is from the fast-fashion label, Zara. Scroll down to see both the looks.

For her first look, Vidya chose a georgette saree. It had tassels on the pallu and blue, maroon, and white stripes on a pink base. She teamed the printed six yards with a half-sleeved dark purple plunging neckline silk blouse.

Vidya completed her traditional look with statement-making silver chandelier-style earrings and a boho-chic inspired large round ring. She tied her tresses in a sleek and middle-parted low ponytail. Shimmery eye shadow, berry lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and mascara-laden lashes completed Vidya's make-up.

For her second look, Vidya chose a linen blend button-down shirt from Zara. The collared top featured a front pocket and folded long sleeves. She completed the ensemble with matching flared bright yellow pants.

Vidya teamed her chic look with a sleek gold chain, matching earrings, middle-parted low ponytail, and white peep-toe pumps. Kohl-lined eyes, nude pink lip shade, sharp contour, and glowing skin rounded off the make-up.

Which outfit do you like the most?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video's Sherni. Her short film Natkhat was also released recently.

