Vidya Balan in chic maxi and bold red lips says black dresses are a mood, we agree

Actor Vidya Balan thinks black dresses are a mood, and we cannot help but agree with the style icon. The star is known for her eclectic and voguish collection of six yards, but that never stops her from experimenting with different styles and surprising us with her sartorial expertise. Her latest look in a chic maxi dress is proof.

Vidya took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from a photoshoot for which she slipped into a black ankle-length dress. The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Ritu Kumar.

The Sherni actor posted the photos with the caption, "Black dresses are such a mood. Send me a heart for the dress colour which is your favourite."

Vidya's dress featured a deep V neckline and textured stripe details on the torso and the sleeves. The fit and flare silhouette of her full-sleeved ensemble gave it a regal vibe and accentuated her frame.

Additionally, the skirt had well-placed pleats. The attached broad corset-style belt, attached to the dress and placed on the torso, completed the look.

Vidya glammed up her ensemble by leaving her tresses open in a side parting and styling them in well-defined curls inspired by the regal style of the 50s. She accessorised her look with silver drop earrings adorned with ruby stones, a matching ring and silver strappy sandals.

Glowing skin, bold red lips, a hint of blush on the cheeks, highlighter on the face, sharp contour, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and on-fleek eyebrows completed her make-up.

If you wish to buy the outfit, it is available on Ritu Kumar website for ₹6,320. It is called the Black Self-Work Evening Long Dress.

On the professional front, Vidya Balan's latest film Sherni released on Amazon Prime Video last month. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame. It also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

What do you think of Vidya Balan's all-black look?

