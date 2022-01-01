Birthday Girl Vidya Balan drops a bombshell look in 2k corset and pants: See pics here

Happy Birthday, Vidya Balan: It is double celebration time for Vidya Balan as the actor is celebrating her 43rd birthday and the New Year today on January 1. The star took to her Instagram page to mark this special occasion by sharing a series of pictures of herself dressed in a smoking hot black corset and pants set. We are swooning over the birthday girl.

Vidya posted the pictures with the caption, "One hour for the calendar to read 2022. One hour for my birthday." The star's ensemble is from the shelves of the label Lea Clothing Co. If you wish to include the look in your closet, we have found the price for you. Keep scrolling to know all the details.

Vidya chose a black silk-satin corset top with a signature boned corset that sculpted her figure aesthetically and accentuated her hourglass frame. The top features an asymmetric hemline, mesh see-through long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

The Sherni actor teamed the corset top with high waisted black silk satin pants with a straight fit hem. A pair of clear peep-toe sandals and minimal gold jewellery, including patterned gold hoop earrings, rounded off the accessories.

Vidya Balan in all black corset and pants set.

Vidya styled the ensemble with a sleeked back ponytail, and for the glam, she chose nude pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and sharp contour.

Vidya Balan styles her ensemble with minimal accessories.

Keen on buying Vidya Balan's corset top? Called the Carla Black Silk Corset, the top is available on the Lea Clothing website for ₹2,490.

The Carla Black Silk Corset. (leaclothingco.com)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidya Balan will be next seen in an upcoming romantic comedy-drama starring Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame, and Ileana D'Cruz. Ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta is the director of the project. The team wrapped up the shoot of the film in Ooty last month.

