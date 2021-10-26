Vidya Balan blends contemporary and traditional in a handwoven black saree

Vidya Balan’s sense of sartorial fashion, especially when it comes to ethnic attires, have our heart. The actor is especially famous for her ways of carrying a saree with a whole lot of grace, poise and a touch of sass. When it comes to sarees, no one does it better than Vidya Balan.

The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with her pictures from her fashion photoshoots, adorning sarees. Each and every picture of her manage to set ethnic fashion goals higher for us. Be it a traditional saree or a satin one with a touch of contemporary, Vidya Balan makes every saree looks better when she drapes one of them around.

On Tuesday, the fashion stylist brand Who Wore What When shared a glimpse of Vidya’s recent fashion photoshoot, and since then fashion lovers have been scurrying to take notes on how to look this stunning in a saree.

The snippets of the photoshoot made their way on our Instagram feed and since then, have been painting Instagram black and red. In the picture, Vidya Balan can be seen adorning a black cotton saree, handwoven around the borders in red and white. She draped the pallu in the style of a dupatta and gave the saree a contemporary twist. The pallu of the saree is intricately detailed in red and white, giving it a traditional touch. Take a look:

Vidya paired the saree with a midriff-baring blouse that hugged her body perfectly and showed off the curves. The saree is attributed to the fashion designer house House of Urrmi. The designer house is famously known for their intricately detailed work in women ethnic wear and for blurring the lines between contemporary and traditional. They also work to revive the lost fabrics of the country.

Vidya accessorised her look for the day with silver statement earring from the jewellery designer house The Amethyst Store. Styled by hairstylist Shalaka Bhosle and makeup artist Harsh Jariwala, Vidya chose to wear her hair in a clean bun with a middle part. For makeup, she opted for nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, red lipstick and a black bindi.

