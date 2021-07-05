Vidya Balan shows how to rock animal prints in silk sarees with 13k drape

After the evergreen and iconic Rekha, Vidya Balan is one of the only celebrities who has championed the six yards and made it a go-to sartorial choice for the modern woman. The actor loves her sarees and often wears the same on several occasions.

For the recent promotions of her recently-released film Sherni, Vidya showed us how to incorporate animal prints in saree, and we love it.

Taking to Instagram, Vidya’s stylists shared the actor’s latest look for the promotions of her film Sherni. For the occasion, she once again draped herself in an impeccable silk saree worth ₹13k from the shelves of the eclectic designer brand Devyani Mehrotra. She looked breathtaking as always.

Vidya wore a printed viscose silk drape that came in the shades of green, blue, white, black and yellow hues. The saree was adorned with snakeskin and floral prints that gave it a beautiful sheen. The light material of the drape gave it a flowy fall. It was detailed with gold gota lace and soft lace on the borders.

Vidya wore the saree with green silk plunging V-neckline blouse that had half-length sleeves. She wore the saree with minimal jewels. She chose statement round gold earrings with the attire that brought an elegant charm to her chic look.

Vidya tied her tresses in a sleek middle-parted ponytail and styled them in well-defined curls. Her signature slick hairstyle took the elegant vibes to the next level.

To glam up her ethnic attire, the actor chose dewy make-up, a light hint of blush on the cheeks, nude lip shade, beaming highlighter on the face, filled-in eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and shimmery eye shadow.

Coming back to Vidya’s saree, if you wish to add her look to your wardrobe, we have found all the details for you. The snakeskin and floral print drape is worth ₹12,900 and will be the perfect attire for a glam evening gala.

The Flora Printed Saree. (devyanimehrotra.com)

What do you think of Vidya's look?

