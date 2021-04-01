Vidya Balan switches from sanskari yellow anarkali to sexy black gown in a snap

Vidya Balan is often spotted in stunning anarkalis, salwar suits, sarees and other Indian traditional wear, however the actor does an equally great job of looking stunning in her casual attires and dressy gowns too. However, like people usually do, commenters often criticize Vidya's fashion choices with observations being made about the Mission Mangal star's inclination towards Indian attires. And Vidya decided to shut everyone up in a super Gen-Z manner, with a short reel of herself strutting her stuff to some groovy music. In the video shared to the Bhool Bhulaiya actor's Instagram feed, one can see Vidya walk towards the camera in a stunning yellow anarkali suit with gota embroidery on the bodice and sleeves in gold, she wore a matching dupatta and bottom with similar gold embellishments. Vidya's anarkal dress is from Mumbai based brand Faabiiana. She had her hair in her usual middle parted, sleek low bun with flowers around it, eye liner, a deep lip colour and bindi adorned her face and she accessorized with polki rings and earrings. The Parineeta actor walked towards the camera twirling and the snapped her fingers, and voila, she switches into a sultry, sequinned black evening gown with a plunging neckline. Vidya's black gown is the work of ace designer Neeta Lulla.

Sharing the video to her feed, the Kahaani actor wrote in the caption, "When people tell me I only wear Indian... Snap!" In a later post Vidya shared images of herself in the stunning black gown by Neeta Lulla where she wore her hair in a vintage hairstyle, sporting dark lips and strappy heels as she showed off her curves in the full sleeved number with ruching on the front and a plunging neckline.

In the video that Vidya captioned, "Acche kapde pehen ke... Ghar pe baitho," the actor can be seen posing to Corinne Bailey Rae's Put Your Records On.