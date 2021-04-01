Wear your mask, stay away: Sonakshi Sinha preaches Covid safety in all black

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her social media feed to share an important message with her fans given the ever increasing coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Sharing a masked selfie from the elevator, the Dabanng actor winked at the mirror in an all-black ensemble, matching fanny pack and a mask that advised people to, "Stay Away", Sonakshi wrote on the ocassion of April Fools' Day, "Its April. But don’t be a fool. Wear your mask. (sic)" In the mirror selfie, the Rowdy Rathore actor flaunted her toned physique in a black tank top that read '#Asli', black joggers, black boots, a black shrug over which the actor wore the fanny pack. While most of Sonakshi's face was masked, her expressive eyes were done up with winged eyeliner and her dark, straight hair was left open.

Sonakshi is quite the prankster herself and when she was busy promoting Mission Mangal in 2019 along with her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan, during an interectiong with the media, Akshay and Sonakshi jokingly conspired to scare the media. The R Rajkumar actor randomly karate chopped a yawning Akshay, who was leaning back in his chair, knocking him straigh to the ground, evoking gasps all around as she burst into giggles, and explained, "If people irritate me, that's what I do." However, Taapsee had clearly witness many such pranks and unfazed, explained in the video, "He planned it. Let me tell you how it would have happened. He would have asked her to do this. That's why it's getting recorded. Just to scare you guys."





On the professional front, Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of her next, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film is set against the 1971 Indo-Pak war and also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. She will also be seen in an OTT film which is being directed by Shree Narayan Singh and also features Raj Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Sonakshi will also soon play a cop in a web series.