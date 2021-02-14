Vidya Balan takes quirky dressing up a notch, pairs fun hairdo with 35k saree

Sarees and Vidya Balan are a match made in heaven. The actor who was seen wearing six yards of elegance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival gave them global recognition. Vidya is a true saree connoisseur and there is no denying that.

The actor recently drapped another gorgeous piece for a virtual event. Vidya's organza saree was naturally dyed in madder. The handloom saree had a textured Kumo Shibori pallu that made it a statement piece. The 42-year-old paired her saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse that had buttons in the back.

To accessorise the look, Vidya sported a statement gold ring which she teamed with a pair of chunky gold earrings. Her glam included subtle smokey eyes along with mascara-laden lashes, slightly blushed cheeks, a nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. She maintained the fierce vibe with her quirky hairdo that included middle-parted hair, with the top half tied into a knot and she left the lower half down. The actor shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "For a virtual event today, (sic)."

Isn't Vidya's saree a must-have in every wardrobe? The six yards of elegance is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Medium and is worth ₹34,500.

Vidya Balan's saree is worth ₹35k (studiomedium.in)

Vidya's saree collection is every girl's dream. Check out some of our favourite ethnic looks of the actor:

On the professional front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the 2020 Amazon Prime release Shakuntala Devi. The film also featured Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles. Before that, she was seen in the short film Natkhat. Vidya's upcoming projects include Sherni which is being directed by Amit V. Masurkar.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter