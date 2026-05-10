Vijay skips traditional shirt-veshti and opts for a classic black pantsuit at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister oath ceremony

C. Joseph Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking the beginning of a new political chapter in the state. While the historic ceremony drew attention for its political significance, Vijay’s fashion choice also became a major talking point online.

Tamil superstar Vijay embraces contemporary political fashion in a sharp black pantsuit at oath-taking ceremony. (X/ANI)

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Instead of opting for the traditional white shirt-and-veshti combination often associated with Tamil Nadu political leaders, the actor-turned-politician chose a sleek and sophisticated black pantsuit look that reflected understated elegance and modern political styling. (Also read: Trisha Krishnan can't stop smiling as she attends Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister )

Vijay opts for modern power dressing

For the ceremony, Vijay wore a well-tailored black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a matching dark tie. The sharply structured silhouette gave the look a refined and formal appearance while maintaining a minimal aesthetic.

Keeping accessories to a minimum, Vijay allowed the clean tailoring and monochrome palette to take centre stage. His neatly styled hair and groomed beard further complemented the polished look.

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{{^usCountry}} The outfit stood out for blending cinematic charisma with political seriousness, creating a modern power-dressing moment that quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outfit stood out for blending cinematic charisma with political seriousness, creating a modern power-dressing moment that quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A break from traditional political fashion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A break from traditional political fashion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Tamil Nadu politics, traditional attire such as veshti and white shirts has long remained the preferred dress code among political leaders. Vijay’s decision to wear a Western formal suit instead marked a noticeable departure from convention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Tamil Nadu politics, traditional attire such as veshti and white shirts has long remained the preferred dress code among political leaders. Vijay’s decision to wear a Western formal suit instead marked a noticeable departure from convention. {{/usCountry}}

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The choice reflected a contemporary and global approach to political fashion while still maintaining the dignity and formality expected at a swearing-in ceremony. With this appearance, Vijay not only stepped into a major leadership role but also introduced a fresh visual aesthetic to Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

About Vijay

C. Joseph Vijay, born on June 22, 1974, is an Indian politician and former actor currently serving as the 9th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu since May 10, 2026. He is the founder and president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and became the first Christian Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Before entering politics, Vijay was among the biggest stars in Tamil cinema and enjoyed a successful acting career spanning over three decades.

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He made his lead acting debut with Naalaiya Theerpu, directed by his father S. A. Chandrasekaran, and rose to fame through romantic hits like Poove Unakkaga, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and Thullatha Manamum Thullum before becoming a leading action star with films such as Ghilli, Pokkiri, Master and Leo. In February 2024, Vijay announced his retirement from films and officially entered politics by launching TVK. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the party secured 108 seats and later formed the government with the support of alliance partners.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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