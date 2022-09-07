Vikram Vedha actor Yogita Bihani stuns in see-through dress and blazer with Saif Ali Khan at film event: All pics

The star cast and makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's much-anticipated film Vikram Vedha stepped out in Mumbai today to attend a trailer launch event. Though Hrithik skipped the promotions, Saif Ali Khan, alongside Bhushan Kumar and Yogita Bihani, was clicked by the paparazzi at the location. And Yogita's jaw-dropping look for the occasion turned many heads. The actor slipped into a see-through mesh dress and hot pink blazer, serving elegance mixed with bold style statements. It is a perfect pick for fashionistas who never shy away from experimenting with their looks. If you are one of them, don't forget to take tips.

Yogita Bihani attends Vikram Vedha promotional event

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Yogita Bihani and Saif Ali Khan, alongside the makers and cast of Vikram Vedha, attended a promotional event for the trailer launch of the film. Celebrity stylist Garima Garg styled Yogita in the head-turning mesh dress and blazer. The star even dropped pictures of her promotional look on Instagram with the caption, "Vikram Vedha Trailer out tomorrow! Yayyy." Scroll ahead to see how Yogita styled the mesh dress, and check out her post below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora flaunts hourglass frame in black sports bra and yoga pants for workout session: Pics, video inside)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogita Bihani chose an off-white dress in a see-through mesh fabric featuring a body-hugging silhouette, cut-outs, and a plunging U-neckline. She draped the sheer ensemble with a hot pink blazer that had notch lapel collars, front button closures, pulled-back full-length sleeves, patch pockets on the side, tailored fitting, and padded shoulders.

Yogita Bihani with Saif Ali Khan at Vikram Vedha trailer launch. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogita accessorised the promotional look with layered beaded chains and a dainty necklace with a pendant, sleek bracelets, multi-coloured statement rings, and strappy pink high heels. In the end, Yogita chose a centre-parted open hairdo styled in curls, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on September 30. The trailer will be out on September 8. The film is the official Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It is an action thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.