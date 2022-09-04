Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vikram Vedha poster: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan wield guns, promise a surprise

Vikram Vedha poster: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan wield guns, promise a surprise

bollywood
Published on Sep 04, 2022 12:40 PM IST

Vikram Vedha new poster is out and shows Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the middle of a fight scene, wielding pistols.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan feature on Vikram Vedha poster.&nbsp;
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan feature on Vikram Vedha poster. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Hrithik Roshan has shared a new poster of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Starring Saif Ali Khan as his arc rival, the film features Hrithik as a dreaded gangster and Saif as a tough cop. The trailer of the film will be out on September 8, it will release in theatres on September 30. Also read: Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan will show no mercy as Saif Ali Khan is out to hunt him down

The new poster shows both Hrithik and Saif wielding pistols. While Hrithik is seen aiming with the gun, while almost leaning on an iron log, Saif too is seen firing with the pistol with his teeth clenched in grit and determination.

Sharing the new poster, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, “Is baar sirf maza hi nahi, tajjub bhi hoga (this time there will not just be fun but some surprise as well) #VikramVedhaTrailer out on 8th September 2022 Vikram Vedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022.” Hrithik's War co-star Vaani Kapoor commented on the post, “Can't wait.” A fan reacted with ‘yes yes yes', while another wrote, ‘wow’.

Here is the Vikram Vedha poster.&nbsp;
Here is the Vikram Vedha poster. 

As Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track Vedha (Hrithik Roshan), what unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. Radhika Apte also has a pivotal role in the film. Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

Hrithik will be seen in three different looks as Vedha. ANI recently quoted a source as saying, "As an actor, Hrithik has always dared to adapt into his onscreen characters. From looking the part to imbibing the mannerisms, right from his debut film Kaho Naa.. Pyar Hai to his last releases Super 30 and War, whenever Hrithik does a film, he makes it a point to transform and surprise. Vikram Vedha will showcase the journey and backstory of Vedha. For this, Hrithik will be seen sporting 3 different looks in the film. The trailer opens up the world of Vikram Vedha a lot more, where the audience can witness Vedha in his full glory."

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vikram vedha hrithik roshan saif ali khan + 1 more
vikram vedha hrithik roshan saif ali khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out