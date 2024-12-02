Menu Explore
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embrace Gen-Z fashion in super casual outfits as they pose with fan in Australia

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Dec 02, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted in Perth, Australia, dressed casually in stylish Gen-Z-inspired outfits. They clicked a photo with a fan.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Australia with the Indian cricket team for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The couple stepped out in Perth to spend some quality time and even clicked a picture with a fan. The photo has taken the internet by storm. The couple looked super casual in Gen-Z-inspired fits. Let's decode their OOTDs (outfits of the day).

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose with a fan in Australia.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose with a fan in Australia.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy an outing in Perth

The picture was shared on X by a fan page of Virat Kohli with the caption, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma clicked with a fan at Perth, Australia, a few days back 🥰❤️ (sic).” The photo shows the couple posing with a fan. Matching their denim jeans, while Anushka chose a black crew neck top, Virat complemented her in an off-white baggy T-shirt.

Decoding Virat and Anushka's OOTDs

Anushka's solid black top has a round neckline, a drop-shoulder design, half-length sleeves, and a baggy silhouette. Meanwhile, the light blue boyfriend jeans feature a straight-leg relaxed fit and a trimmed ankle-length. She accessorised the ensemble with a gold chain-link necklace, gold hoop earrings, a stylish watch, a black mini clutch, and simple flats.

With her jet black, silky straight hair left loose in a centre parting, the actor chose a no-makeup makeup look for the outing in Perth. She opted for darkened brows, blushed glowing skin and glossy nude lip gloss.

Virat complemented Anushka in an off-white T-shirt featuring a crew neckline, half-length sleeves, a drop-shoulder design, a baggy silhouette, and a contrasting black print on the front. He styled the T-shirt with light blue-coloured denim jeans featuring a folded hem. Lastly, white sneakers, nerdy glasses, a bracelet watch, a messy hairdo, and a trimmed beard rounded off the casual outing look.

About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.

