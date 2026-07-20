For years, the fashion industry has been synonymous with rapidly changing trends and overflowing wardrobes. But today, the conversation is shifting from buying more to buying better. Sustainable fashion is no longer reserved for niche brands or conscious shoppers, it's becoming a mindset that values quality over quantity, timeless style over fleeting trends, and thoughtful purchases over impulse buys.

Want to dress sustainably? Start with these expert tips and everyday wardrobe essentials (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Climate conversations, overflowing landfills and growing awareness around textile waste have encouraged consumers to rethink the way they shop. Instead of chasing dozens of micro-trends every season, many people are investing in fewer, better-made pieces that can be worn repeatedly. The idea isn't to stop enjoying fashion, it's to enjoy it more responsibly.

So, what exactly is sustainable fashion? At its core, it refers to clothing that's designed, produced and consumed with minimal environmental impact. That could mean choosing organic cotton over conventionally grown cotton, recycled fabrics instead of virgin materials, supporting local artisans, buying garments that last longer, or simply repeating outfits rather than treating them as one-time purchases. Sustainability isn't about perfection, it's about making more mindful decisions with every purchase.

According to Shubha Mitra, Fashion Designer & Founder, Shubha Design Studio and Laadla Laadli India, the future of fashion depends on making more conscious choices.

"Fashion sustainability is no longer a passing fad, it is becoming the foundation for a more responsible industry. Every choice, from the fabric you select to the design of the garment and its production, impacts the environment. We have a responsibility as designers to make timeless pieces, well thought out and to persuade consumers to buy mindfully instead of fast fashion."

She believes India has always embraced sustainable craftsmanship long before sustainability became a global buzzword.

"India has always been at the heart of sustainable craftsmanship. Slow fashion is expressed through handwoven sarees, traditional textiles and artisanal techniques that make garments to be treasured for years and often handed down through generations. The same philosophy applies to children's fashion. Comfort, durability and versatility can make garments reusable instead of being discarded after a short period."

Mitra also points out that today's consumers are increasingly curious about where their clothes come from and how they're made.

"Today's consumers are more aware of what they wear and where it comes from. Choosing quality products, supporting local artisans and taking good care of clothes are simple yet meaningful ways to reduce fashion waste."

Keeping that philosophy in mind, here are a few wardrobe staples that reflect comfort, longevity and more thoughtful material choices.

Sustainable fashion picks

A classic polo is one of those wardrobe staples that never really goes out of style, which already makes it a more sustainable investment than trend-led clothing. This version is crafted from organic cotton, offering everyday comfort while encouraging more responsible fibre choices. The timeless silhouette means it'll work just as well with denim, chinos or shorts for years rather than seasons.

Why it's a sustainable pick: Organic cotton generally involves more environmentally conscious farming practices and encourages consumers to invest in long-lasting basics instead of frequently replacing wardrobe essentials.

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A well-made tank top is one of the hardest-working pieces in any wardrobe. Whether layered under shirts, paired with denims or worn beneath blazers, this cotton essential can be styled in countless ways across seasons. The simple design also means it won't date quickly, helping reduce unnecessary purchases.

Why it's a sustainable pick: Versatile basics that can be styled repeatedly naturally encourage mindful consumption and fewer impulse buys.

Bamboo fabrics have become increasingly popular for their naturally soft feel, breathability and moisture-wicking properties. This sleeveless tank is designed for comfort during warmer months while remaining stretchy enough for everyday wear. It's exactly the kind of wardrobe basic you'll find yourself reaching for repeatedly.

Why it's a sustainable pick: Bamboo-based fabrics are often appreciated as an alternative fibre choice while offering durability and year-round comfort.

Activewear is often overlooked when discussing sustainability, but recycled fibres are beginning to change that conversation. This performance tee blends recycled cotton with stretch and breathability, making it suitable for workouts, travel and everyday wear. Instead of sacrificing functionality, it proves sustainable fabrics can still perform.

Why it's a sustainable pick: Incorporating recycled materials helps reduce textile waste while extending the life cycle of existing fibres.

Oversized T-shirts continue to dominate casual wardrobes, and this bamboo-cotton blend combines relaxed styling with breathable comfort. Naturally moisture-wicking and soft against the skin, it's the kind of everyday basic that easily becomes a wardrobe favourite instead of a seasonal purchase.

Why it's a sustainable pick: Buying comfortable, high-quality basics that you'll genuinely wear often is one of the easiest ways to build a more sustainable wardrobe.

Few fabrics represent India's sustainable heritage as beautifully as khadi. Handcrafted, breathable and incredibly versatile, it has remained relevant for generations. This oversized cropped shirt updates the traditional textile with a contemporary silhouette, making it easy to pair with trousers, jeans, skirts or even over dresses.

Why it's a sustainable pick: Supporting khadi also supports India's weaving communities while preserving traditional craftsmanship and heritage textiles.

Easy ways to build a more sustainable wardrobe

Buy fewer pieces, but invest in better quality.

Choose timeless silhouettes over fast-changing trends.

Look for natural, organic or recycled fibres whenever possible.

Support Indian artisans, handloom and khadi products.

Rewear outfits proudly instead of saving clothes for "special occasions."

Wash garments gently and repair them whenever possible to extend their lifespan.

Donate, resell or upcycle clothes you no longer wear instead of throwing them away.

Build a capsule wardrobe filled with versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched easily.

Sustainable fashion doesn't ask you to replace your wardrobe overnight. In fact, one of the most sustainable things you can do is continue wearing the clothes you already own. Every thoughtful purchase, every repaired garment and every outfit repeated contributes towards reducing fashion waste. As designers and consumers alike move towards quality over quantity, sustainable fashion is steadily becoming less about following a trend, and more about creating wardrobes that are kinder to both the planet and the people who make our clothes.

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Sustainable fashion: FAQs What is sustainable fashion? Sustainable fashion focuses on creating, buying and wearing clothes in ways that minimise environmental impact through better materials, ethical production and longer garment life.

Does sustainable fashion mean giving up on trends? Not at all. It encourages investing in timeless, versatile pieces that can be styled in multiple ways while reducing unnecessary purchases and fashion waste.

Which fabrics are considered more sustainable? Organic cotton, bamboo, khadi, linen, hemp and fabrics made from recycled fibres are among the popular choices for a more eco-conscious wardrobe.

How can I make my wardrobe more sustainable? Start by buying fewer but better-quality clothes, choosing natural or recycled fabrics, supporting local artisans, and rewearing and caring for your existing garments.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.