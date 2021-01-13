IND USA
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress

Looking to dip your toes in trend without wanting to make a big investment? Check out Karisma Kapoor's maximalist but pocket-friendly look in a purple floral collared dress from H&M, during her recent night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Kareena Kapoor Khan
By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:38 AM IST
We may still be layering in peak January’s winter chill but Karisma Kapoor is making us daydream about the warmer months and fashion styles that are going to dominate and trend in Spring/Summer 2021. Recently, the Bollywood actor gave a glimpse of her fun night out with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house but it was her dainty collared dress that stayed with us.

The ensemble’s lovely maximalist but pocket-friendly look has left us hooked and we are not getting over it anytime soon, nor should you. Taking to her social media handle, Karisma had even shared the picture featuring her reunion with her girlfriend gang but the paparazzi had already flooded the Internet with her sartorially elegant candids by then.

Donning a calf-length dress in an airy viscose weave, Karisma flaunted a feminine silhouette as she cut a chic figure. The dress came with a collar, concealed buttons at the top and long raglan sleeves that sported buttoned cuffs.

Karisma Kapoor in a collared dress for night out with BFFs (Instagram/vinit33486)

Perfect for everyday fashion, that midi dress promised a relaxed fit with a gathered seam at the hips and above the hem. Sticking to the comfortable yet glamorous vibe, Karisma completed her attire with a pair of black embellished flat footwear.

Accessorising her look with a classic black handbag, a wristwatch, a pair of reading glasses and the fashion accessory of the year – a black face mask, Karisma pulled back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle.

Karisma’s purple floral collared dress is credited to Swedish clothing brand H&M that boasts of fast fashion. The dress originally costs 1,499 on their website.

Karisma Kapoor's dress from H&M (www2.hm.com)

The ensemble’s lovely maximalist but pocket-friendly look is a must-have for all those looking to dip their toes in trend without wanting to make a big investment.

