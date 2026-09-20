Want to glam up your festive looks? 4 diamond jewellery trends that work for celebrations and everyday wear

With great pomp and fervour, people are shopping for the festive season to look their best as they attend feasts and pujas and go pandal-hopping. Jewellery is an essential part of any festive ensemble, without which the look may feel incomplete. So, which diamond jewellery trends are dominating the charts this season, and how can you style them?ALSO READ: 22K vs 18K vs 14K gold: What’s the difference and which one is right for your jewellery?

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Kartik Khanna, creative and managing director of Khanna Jewellers, shared the trending diamond jewellery trends to elevate your festive looks.

Before exploring the trends, let's understand how India's diamond jewellery market is changing. Young buyers are shopping for jewellery, not for any major milestone, but to celebrate their own expression of personal style.

Khanna explained, "Festive celebrations naturally put jewellery at the centre of how people dress, but the way consumers buy and wear diamonds is changing. The Indian natural diamond category is increasingly being shaped by younger, more independent and style-conscious consumers. Gen Z and Millennials now account for 86% of India’s natural diamond jewellery market value. This tells us that diamonds are moving beyond being reserved for weddings or special occasions and becoming a more visible part of personal style. Here are five trends that reflect this shift.”

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{{^usCountry}} Let's get the lowdown on the jewellery trends. Based on what the expert told us, it suggests that diamonds are now worn more frequently, even by younger shoppers, but the designs are becoming less occasion-specific and more versatile. This means people are choosing pieces that also fit into their everyday wardrobes rather than heavy styles reserved only for grand events, such as weddings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let's get the lowdown on the jewellery trends. Based on what the expert told us, it suggests that diamonds are now worn more frequently, even by younger shoppers, but the designs are becoming less occasion-specific and more versatile. This means people are choosing pieces that also fit into their everyday wardrobes rather than heavy styles reserved only for grand events, such as weddings. {{/usCountry}}

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The industry expert addressed this shift among both men and women. Among men, jewellery is becoming a part of everyday self-expression rather than something worn only at weddings or formal events. He explained, "Celebrity styling has certainly helped make this category more visible, but the larger shift is that men are beginning to see jewellery as part of everyday dressing rather than something reserved for weddings or formal occasions. The male jewellery segment is already estimated to account for 10- 15 per cent of the overall jewellery market, reflecting how the category is becoming more inclusive.”

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Here are some of the style trends the expert has observed:

1. Statement earrings that go from AM to PM

Sculptural drops are in trend.

Jewellery styles that can work across occasions are becoming more in demand.

The demand is towards lighter, versatile designs.

Sculptural drops, particularly pear-shaped silhouettes, can make a statement without feeling too formal. One can wear them with workwear during the day and carry the same pair into a festive evening.

Versatility matters when jewellery is no longer being bought only for one occasion.

2. Smaller, more delicate diamonds

Delicate diamond pieces are emerging as a popular choice, especially as diamond buying expands across Tier 3 to Tier 5 cities.

Lightweight and understated designs make them easier to add to both everyday and festive looks.

Dainty diamonds can be layered with other pieces or mixed with different jewellery styles to create a more personalised ensemble.

3. Layered pendants and chains

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Layered pendants are preferred.

Layering is becoming a much more natural way of wearing diamond jewellery.

Instead of one heavy necklace, a diamond pendant with finer chains is opted for to create a more personal look.

Works well for the festive season, when styled with different outfits.

Observed in bridal jewellery. Younger brides are mixing delicate solitaire pendants and chains into their mangalsutras, giving a traditional piece a more contemporary feel.

4. Tennis bracelet

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Tennis bracelets are inclusive in nature.

Inclusive fluid design, worn by both men and women.

Not too rigid or heavy, perfect for everyday wear.

Diamond bracelets with softer, flowing forms can be worn on their own or alongside a watch, which makes them useful beyond the festive season as well.

Ideal for those who want diamonds in the look but don't want to wear a complete set

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In the end, the expert reminded us that the festive season is less about buying jewellery for one particular occasion and more about choosing pieces that can become part of your wardrobe. Diamonds are timeless, so they still feel classic and relevant years later.