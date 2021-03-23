WATCH: Alaya F shows fans how she did her makeup in 2015 versus now in 2021

Jawaani Jaanemann actor Alaya F is constantly sharing fun glimpses from her personal and professional life with her fans via her colourful social media feeds, be it sharing beauty tips and tricks or letting fans into her everyday life. And most recently the 23-year-old took her feed and participated in the latest social media trend where bloggers, influencers and others show how they used to do their make-up years ago versus how they do it now. Alaya decided to let fans in on her 'hectic choices' from the past where she followed a heavy make-up routine and compared it to her current, light and breezy routine with help from celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. She captioned the post, "Bringing back #AlayaAF, this time as reels! Back in 2015, my make up choices were.. hectic AF.. I’ve learned a lot over the years and thought it would be super funny to put them side by side now that my “go to look” has changed so much! Both are totally different but both are Alaya F."

In the video, Alaya - like most of us when contouring was in trend - can be seen applying excessive foundation on the 2015 side as well as lots of bronzer and highlighter, while the 2021 version applies very little concealer or foundation. Her 2015 side was heavily contoured, powdery and had lots of dramatic eyeliner and kohl as well as deep red lips, something that would not only be excessive given the trends of today but also a total fashion faux pas. You either go dramatic with the eye or the lips, never both since there can't be two heroes for your look. Alaya shared a comparison of both the makeup looks as well as of herself now along with pictures from 2015. Fans couldn't help but agree with Alaya's super relatable video, and one wrote, "This is the truest thing ever." Musician Lisa Mishra also shared, "Ahahahahaha this is so good- mine was pencil thin brows and lower lash line eyeliner."