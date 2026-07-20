Waterproof shoes worth considering during the monsoon; my top 8 picks

There are few things more annoying than stepping into a puddle five minutes after leaving home. Suddenly, your socks are soaked, your shoes start making that squishy sound with every step, and all you can think about is getting home. If you've ever watched a favourite pair of trainers or leather shoes lose their charm after one rainy week, you already know the struggle. After years of trying everything from canvas sneakers to chunky boots, I have learned one thing. A good pair of monsoon-friendly shoes is worth every rupee. They keep your feet comfortable, last longer and save you from buying a replacement every rainy season.

What to check before buying waterproof shoes

From waterproof trainers to quick drying clogs, these monsoon-friendly shoes are ready for rainy commutes, muddy streets and weekend outings. (canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Not every shoe made for the rain performs the same. Here's what I always keep an eye on before adding a pair to my cart.

Waterproof and water-resistant are not the same

Water-resistant shoes can handle light rain and quick walks.

Waterproof shoes are built for heavier showers and deeper puddles.

Materials like Gore-Tex and treated synthetic uppers usually offer better protection.

Grip matters more than looks

Rain makes roads, tiles and pavements surprisingly slippery.

A rubber outsole with deep grooves gives better traction.

More grip usually means fewer awkward slips.

Your feet still need to breathe

Waterproof shoes can feel warm in humid weather.

Membrane technology allows heat and moisture to escape while keeping rain outside.

It makes long hours much more comfortable.

Think about drying time

Rainwater has a funny way of finding its way inside shoes.

Synthetic materials dry much faster than thick fabrics.

Quick-drying shoes are ready for the next day without much fuss.

My top 8 monsoon picks

Best for: Office commutes and everyday wear

Why it made the list: This is the pair I would happily wear from Monday to Friday. It looks like a regular sneaker, so it blends in nicely with workwear and casual outfits. The waterproof upper keeps light to moderate rain outside, while Skechers' signature cushioning makes long walks and crowded metro stations feel a lot less tiring.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Best for: College, office and everyday errands

Why it made the list: Campus has quietly become a favourite for practical everyday footwear. The Camou range keeps things simple with a sporty design, decent rain protection and enough comfort for long hours on your feet. It is also lighter than many waterproof shoes, which is always a bonus during humid weather.

Best for: Long walks, travel and weekend trails

Why it made the list: If your rainy season includes long walks, weekend trips or roads that resemble obstacle courses, this pair earns its place. The Gore-Tex membrane blocks rain, while the grippy outsole keeps you steady on slippery surfaces. It is one of those shoes that feels just as comfortable on city roads as it does on a trail.

Best for: Heavy rain and rough terrain

Why it made the list: These shoes are built to take a beating. The waterproof upper keeps your feet dry, the chunky outsole grips muddy ground with confidence, and the sturdy construction inspires confidence when roads are cracked, uneven or covered in slush. They are ideal if your daily route is anything but smooth.

Best for: Waterlogged streets and casual outings

Why it made the list: Crocs have earned their rainy season fan club for good reason. They get wet, dry quickly and clean up with nothing more than a quick rinse. You never have to worry about soggy fabric or that damp smell hanging around for days.

Best for: Relaxed everyday wear

Why it made the list: These are soft, lightweight and surprisingly comfortable for all-day use. The moulded construction dries quickly after rain and needs very little maintenance. If you like footwear that asks for almost no effort, this pair deserves a look.

Best for: Daily wear without spending a fortune

Why it made the list: Asian has built a strong reputation for affordable sports shoes, and this waterproof option carries that value forward. It is lightweight, comfortable and easy to maintain, making it a sensible pick for students, office goers and anyone shopping on a budget.

Best for: Heavy rain and messy streets

Why it made the list: Some rainy days are simply too wet for closed shoes. That is where these sandals come in. They dry in no time, rinse clean under running water and stay comfortable through puddles, muddy lanes and everything the monsoon decides to throw your way.

There is no single perfect monsoon shoe. The best choice depends on where your day takes you. Office commute, weekend trek or flooded streets, there is something on this list for every kind of rainy day. One last tip. Let waterproof shoes dry naturally after getting wet. Keeping them away from direct heat helps the materials last longer and keeps the protective layer in good shape.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.