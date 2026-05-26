Wearing the same kurta again? 4 ways men can make ethnic wear look different

Men's ethnic wear can sometimes get repetitive. Around the festive season or during wedding ceremonies, many end up reaching for the same sequined kurta set again and again. But that is not where the outfit's potential ends. With the right styling, the same ethnic ensemble can be made to look different across occasions. The new addition of accessories or outerwear can aid in preventing a predictable look.ALSO READ: Beat the heat in style: 5 easy and smart ways to layer your jewellery in summer; from necklaces to rings

Learn how to style Indian ethnicwear. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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Let's look at how you can keep your ethnic wear versatile and wear one outfit in different ways. The core is simple: make better use of what already exists in the wardrobe instead of buying a new outfit for every occasion. Who said it is expensive to be stylish? You just need to style well and see how the same outfit looks new on different occasions.

HT Lifestyle, in a chat with Mayank Jain, founder of Kalpraag, explored how ethnic wear can multitask for men, helping them style one outfit in different ways instead of reserving it for a single occasion. He shared simple tips on how layering, footwear, bottomwear, and accessories to transform the same ensemble across festive gatherings, wedding ceremonies and casual celebrations.

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{{^usCountry}} “For the longest time, ethnic menswear has been tied to the idea of single-use dressing—an outfit bought for one occasion and then pushed to the back of the wardrobe. This approach limits what traditional clothing is truly capable of,” he observed. Mayank also believed that occasion wear is changing, becoming lighter, more adaptable, and far more meaningful, where there is a mix, embracing traditional style with a contemporary way of styling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For the longest time, ethnic menswear has been tied to the idea of single-use dressing—an outfit bought for one occasion and then pushed to the back of the wardrobe. This approach limits what traditional clothing is truly capable of,” he observed. Mayank also believed that occasion wear is changing, becoming lighter, more adaptable, and far more meaningful, where there is a mix, embracing traditional style with a contemporary way of styling. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The shift is clear: investing in one strong outfit and unlocking multiple looks through styling, rather than seeing repetition as a compromise,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The shift is clear: investing in one strong outfit and unlocking multiple looks through styling, rather than seeing repetition as a compromise,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here is a brief guide from the expert: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is a brief guide from the expert: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Add a Nehru jacket for instant elevation One of the simplest ways to transform a kurta set is by introducing structure through layering.

On its own, a kurta feels relaxed and understated, making it ideal for intimate gatherings or daytime settings. But the moment a well-tailored Nehru jacket or bandhgala is added, the entire outfit sharpens.

Nehru jacket creates definition, adds depth, and instantly makes the look occasion-ready. Layering shifts the intent of the outfit. 2. Switch to sneakers for a contemporary twist Footwear has the power to completely change how an outfit is perceived.

A kurta paired with juttis or mojaris feels rooted and traditional, while the same outfit styled with sneakers instantly becomes more relaxed, modern, and versatile.

It makes the ensemble wearable for casual celebrations, day events, and even travel. For anyone exploring fusion styling, this is one of the simplest yet most effective upgrades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Add a Nehru jacket for instant elevation One of the simplest ways to transform a kurta set is by introducing structure through layering.

On its own, a kurta feels relaxed and understated, making it ideal for intimate gatherings or daytime settings. But the moment a well-tailored Nehru jacket or bandhgala is added, the entire outfit sharpens.

Nehru jacket creates definition, adds depth, and instantly makes the look occasion-ready. Layering shifts the intent of the outfit. 2. Switch to sneakers for a contemporary twist Footwear has the power to completely change how an outfit is perceived.

A kurta paired with juttis or mojaris feels rooted and traditional, while the same outfit styled with sneakers instantly becomes more relaxed, modern, and versatile.

It makes the ensemble wearable for casual celebrations, day events, and even travel. For anyone exploring fusion styling, this is one of the simplest yet most effective upgrades. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out this guide which covers all the sartorial essentials regarding ethnic menswear. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

3. Experiment with bottomwear silhouettes

A straight pant or churidar creates a clean and minimal silhouette that works across multiple occasions.

Switching to flared trousers or dhoti-style pants can make the same kurta look more expressive, festive and experimental.

Practical way to maximise an ethnic wardrobe by reworking the structure instead of replacing garments.

Celebrity styling follows this approach, where silhouettes are refreshed to create a new visual impact with the same or similar pieces.

4. Use accessories to define the occasion

Accessories influence the final look.

A kurta or sherwani worn without accessories feels clean, minimal and understated.

Adding a brooch, pocket square, and sunglasses makes the outfit more refined.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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