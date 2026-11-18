Wedding season calling? 6 potli bags under ₹2,000 to pair with festive outfits (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Your wedding outfit might be sorted, your jewellery might be sitting neatly in its box, and your shoes might already be broken in. But what about your bag? Because carrying your everyday tote to a wedding is hardly the finishing touch your lehenga deserves. Enter the potli bag. Small, festive and surprisingly versatile, it is one of those accessories that can make even a relatively simple ethnic outfit look more occasion-ready. And no, you don't necessarily need to spend a fortune on an embellished clutch to find one that looks lovely with your wedding-season wardrobe. From pearl tassels and intricate Zardozi embroidery to lotus motifs and classic gold finishes, here are six potli bags to consider before your next wedding invitation arrives. 6 potli bags to shop this wedding season Potli bag Best suited for MASQ Embellished Silk Potli Sequin and bead detailing MASQ Pearl Tassel Potli Pearl-loving wedding guests THE TAN CLAN Pushp Lotus Potli Traditional Zardozi embroidery THE TAN CLAN Juhi Lotus Potli Pearl-handle detailing ITALISH Gold Silk Blend Potli Classic gold styling Vesara Golden Potli Traditional festive outfits

For anyone who enjoys a little sparkle, this embellished silk potli features handmade embroidery, sequins and beadwork. It is the kind of accessory that can add detail to a relatively simple festive outfit. Pair it with a plain silk saree, an understated lehenga or an embroidered kurta set. If your outfit already has plenty of embellishment, keep the rest of your accessories relatively minimal.

2 . MASQ Pearl Tassel Potli Bag Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Pearls have a way of making festive accessories feel elegant without being overly flashy. This MASQ design features pearl tassels and a pearl handle, making it an interesting option for anyone who prefers softer, more delicate detailing. It could work particularly well with ivory, blush, champagne and pastel outfits, as well as contemporary sarees and anarkalis.

If traditional embroidery is more your style, this mini lotus potli from THE TAN CLAN brings Zardozi detailing into the picture. The lotus-inspired design gives it a distinctive festive character. Consider pairing it with a traditional silk saree, a Banarasi outfit or a richly embroidered lehenga. It can also make a lovely contrast against a simpler solid-coloured ensemble.

Another lotus-inspired option, this Juhi potli features an embroidered silk pouch and a pearl handle. The combination of traditional detailing and pearls makes it an interesting choice for wedding celebrations. Style it with a pastel lehenga, an embroidered sharara or a festive saree. It is also worth considering if you prefer a decorative handle over a conventional drawstring-only design.

Sometimes, the simplest festive accessory is the most versatile. A gold potli can work with a surprisingly wide range of Indian outfits, from red and maroon sarees to green lehengas and beige anarkalis. This silk-blend option is worth considering if you want a gold-toned accessory that can be brought out for multiple celebrations rather than just one wedding.

A classic golden potli is a useful addition to a wedding-season wardrobe, especially if you frequently wear traditional Indian outfits. Its gold-toned aesthetic makes it a natural option to consider with festive colours and metallic accents. Pair it with a richly coloured saree, a traditional suit or a lehenga for a coordinated occasionwear look. How to choose the right potli bag for your wedding outfit Your outfit Bag to consider Heavy embroidered lehenga Simple pearl or metallic potli Plain silk saree Embellished or Zardozi potli Pastel anarkali Pearl or ivory-toned bag Red or maroon festive outfit Gold-toned potli Contemporary saree Sleek embellished potli Cocktail or reception outfit Beaded or statement evening bag Are potli bags practical for weddings? They are ideal for carrying a few essentials, such as your phone, lipstick, compact, keys and cards, depending on the bag's dimensions. However, check the size before ordering because some decorative potlis are smaller than they appear in product photographs. Also look at the handle, drawstring closure, lining and embellishments. If you plan to carry your bag for several hours, a comfortable handle matters just as much as how pretty it looks. The best wedding guest accessories are the ones you can wear more than once. A versatile potli in a colour that works with several outfits can be a surprisingly useful addition to your festive wardrobe. Similar stories for you: ₹5 lakh gown">Koffee with Karan 9 fashion: Kiara's red dress, Rashmika's ₹5 lakh gown Katy Perry to Cardi B: 5 best-dressed stars at Baby2Baby Gala 2026 Loved Kate Middleton's emerald necklace? 6 green statement styles to shop

Potli bags: FAQs Which potli bag goes best with a lehenga? A pearl, embroidered or metallic potli works well with lehengas. For heavily embellished outfits, choose a relatively simpler bag to balance the look. What should you carry in a potli bag? Depending on its size, you can carry essentials such as your phone, lipstick, compact, keys and cards. Check the dimensions before buying to ensure it fits what you need. Are potli bags suitable for wedding receptions? Yes. Embellished, metallic and beaded potli bags can work for receptions, cocktail parties and other evening celebrations. Can you carry a potli bag with a saree? Yes. Potli bags pair well with silk, Banarasi, chiffon, georgette and festive sarees. Choose embellishments that complement the saree's border or blouse.