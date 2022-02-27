WeddingReels: The flavour of the season

Whether it’s a couple making reels of movie dialogues together, the #ladkewale breaking into a Pushpa: The Rise (2021)song or dance vids with the makeup artists, you can’t escape wedding reels, the ‘in’ thing right now. “Couples usually go from reel to real in Bollywood, and here they are going from real to reel,” quips Sakshi Mehra, a Delhi-based wedding planner, speaking about the trend. She adds, “Bollywood has always been a big influence on the masses, with larger-than-life wedding plans and drama.”

“We were shooting the jaimala ritual and the couple broke into a dialogue from Pushpa. Pehle songs pe videos bante the. Ab dialogues ka craze hai,” says videographer Azad Ali, from The Video Junction. And Mayur Khanna, from The Video Tailor, informs: “Choice of content varies from one bride to another... Some ask for reels, and say apne tareeke se banao’, toh we give them ideas.”

Make-up artist Supriti Batra, says brides are enthusiastic about creating reels during their make-up sessions.

“Brides now want to trend on Instagram,” says Delhi-based makeup artist Sahil Malhotra, who loves creating quirky reels with brides, adding, “From dancing reels with the bride to a sneak peak of gossip sesh with her fam, we’ve done it all. Makeup artist Supriti Batra says, “Brides are enthusiastic about reels with different looks and transitions.”

A Delhi-based techie Suneet Walia recently made a reel on a popular movie dialogue from the film Pushpa: The Rise(2021)with his wife.

Delhi-based techie Suneet Walia, who recently got married, shares: “I wanted to act with my wife. We discussed the idea with the video team... I really enjoyed delivering filmi dialogues.” Choreographer Prabhu Kumar, from More Than Thumkas, says, “People have been taking a lot to filmi dialogues. We make mixes or they suggest a trend to us. If a step is popular among celebs, couples want to imitate that, too. We’ve had couples make reels on SRK’s ‘Ek Ladki thi deewani si ek ladke pe wo marti thi’ and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Kaun hai woh jis ne dubara mud ke mujhe nahin dekha’.”

“Mostly, reels are about funny comments and special moments,” says photographer Gaurav Gupta, from Delhi-based I Don’t Say Cheese. “We never ask people to do things for such videos. We make them based on what we capture candidly. People resonate best with real words and real scenarios,” he adds.

