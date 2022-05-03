Werk it with these summer workwear styles

For some of us, our workwear is the only motivational factor that helps us to stride into the office with confidence every morning. With these summer workwear looks, you can be both fashion-forward and office-friendly. Here, we navigate the workwear minefield to reveal the summer-friendly looks, as we plan for the hot and humid office days ahead.

PASTEL SUMMER PALETTE

(Photo: Instagram)

Take inspiration from fashion blogger Aashna Shroff and blend in with the season’s colours by donning a co-ord set from the pastel palette for work. This colour blocking look which features a skirt, bustier and a suit gives all the summer vibes even if you are working through the vacation season.

LOVE ME SOME LINEN

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

While chikankari sets have always remained a summer staple, investing in a chic linen set like actor Karisma Kapoor will never disappoint your workwear wardrobe. Blending comfort with functionality, linen sets are soft and easy to wear for the summer months ahead. With a timeless and soothing striped linen set like this, you never have to worry about it going out of fashion.

COLOUR BLOCK FOR FUN

(Photo: Instagram)

As the office AC cools, sport a fun pantsuit set like actor Rakul Preet Singh to make a powerful statement with your office wear choices. Instead of a typical monotone pantsuit look, play with colour blocking prints to keep the good vibes in the 9-5 and cap it off with a contrasting pair of stilettos.

WHITE FOR YOUR WOES

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Making a compelling case for a crisp white shirt in your capsule wardrobe for all your workwear wardrobe woes is actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in this outfit. If you’re trying to avoid wearing black in the hottest months, throw in a white button-down shirt with any straight-fit solid coloured trousers for a comfortable vibe.

MEETINGS IN BLACK

(Photo: Instagram)

When giving a big presentation or pitching for new business this season, turn to a flare dress like this as seen on fashion blogger Juhi Godambe. A dress like this is a sporty addition to the grind with its loose and forgiving fit, apt for the summer. A classic piece that can be easily dressed up or down with statement accessories.

MIDI IT OUT

(Photo: Instagram)

If you live in midi skirts, but hate the idea of turning up to work dressed for a brunch with the girls, then try layering up with a blazer like fashion and body positivity influencer Sakshi Sindwani. Opt for this office-friendly, printed midi-skirt fit, if you want to soften your look or need an evening standby while still looking elegantly professional.

