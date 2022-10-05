What can glycerine do for your skin

Often boxed as the colourless and odourless liquid used by actors to create fake tears for emotional scenes in movies, glycerine offers more than that. Glycerine is a natural derivative of animal fats, vegetable oils, or petroleum and is also known as glycerol.

In the skincare industry, glycerine is typically used in moisturisers or formulations to give them hydrating and humectant (a type of moisturising agent) capabilities. “As a humectant and an emollient, glycerine retains moisture in the skin. It draws moisture from the air, delivers it to the skin cells and helps keep the skin supple and alive,” says Dr Chytra Anand, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist.

HELPS WITH SKINCARE WOES

The moisturising quality of glycerine helps improve the skin barrier function, especially for people suffering from atopic or dry skin. Neha Dubey, consultant medical and cosmetic dermatologist, medical director at Meraki Skin Clinic, says, “Glycerine provides protection against irritants present in makeup or other skincare products.”

However, the safety profile of the colourless liquid depends upon the external environment or weather. “Glycerine derives water from the nearest available source. So, when the humidity is low, it draws more water from deeper layers of the skin, eventually dehydrating it,” shares Dubey, adding, “That’s the reason, why it is not recommended as a solo product and is always mixed with other ingredients like hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts. Also, there is always a potential for an allergic reaction with unpurified or non- processed glycerine.”

SKIN TYPES TO USE AND AVOID GLYCERINE

People with sensitive skin should avoid glycerine completely. For gentle skin types, it is advised to add it in cleansers and micellar water formulations. Those with dry or cracked skin can use it but always in combination with a good hydrator or a moisturiser.

“Applying glycerine as a stand-alone on the skin is not ideal because it is an oil and hence will attract dust and further cause clogging of the skin. It is always diluted and used with blended moisturisers,” explains Anand.

DIY ROUTINE AT HOME

For face:

Dilute glycerine with rose water in equal quantity and apply it lightly on a clean face. Let it work its magic for 15-20 minutes. Then, rinse off with lukewarm water. Finish by applying a hyaluronic acid serum.

Face mask

For dry skin

If you have dry or dehydrated skin, make a face mask with sandalwood paste, rose water and add glycerine to it. Apply it to your face and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse off with cold water.

For sensitive skin

Opt for fruits like papaya or mashed up pumpkin as a light exfoliant and blend glycerine into this. Apply onto the skin and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water.

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, it is advised to avoid glycerine completely.

For lips:

Another use of glycerine is for people with dark or dry lips. Make your own lip balm with glycerine in a small pot and use that for application. Add a little bit of calming agents like hydraulic acid serum and vitamin E oil found in the market to glycerine. Mix it in a pot and use this to dab on your lips.

Inputs from Dr Chytra Anand, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist