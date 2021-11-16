What Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wore for their big day: All pics from reception and wedding

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married each other in an intimate ceremony on November 15 in Chandigarh. The couple were together for 11 years before they decided to tie the knot. After an intimate wedding, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa also threw a reception attended by Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana.

The pictures and videos from the festivities have been going viral online. So, we decided to round up all the photos for you, along with the details about their elegant trousseau.

RAJKUMMAR RAO AND PATRALEKHA'S RECEPTION

For the reception, Rajkummar looked dapper in a black tuxedo. He wore a crisp white button-down with a black waistcoat, shawl-lapelled blazer and pants. An elegant bowtie, groomed beard, side-swept hair, and dress shoes rounded of the groom's look.

ALSO READ | Patralekhaa marries Rajkummar Rao in Sabyasachi saree, here's what the Bengali verse on her veil means

On the other hand, Patralekhaa was a vision to behold in a cream silk saree teamed with a full-sleeve brocade blouse, gold and emerald choker necklace, matching earrings, centre-parted bun adorned with roses, and minimal make-up.

Haryana's Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, shared the picture from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's reception on his Twitter page last night. The CM had posed with the newly-wed couple in the click and even blessed them with a successful married life.

RAJKUMMAR RAO AND PATRALEKHAA'S WEDDING

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa chose Sabyasachi outfits for their big day. The Instagram page of the designer shared several pictures from the wedding, and the couple looked like magic in each of them.

Patralekhaa turned into a beautiful bride wearing a classic red tulle embroidered buti sari adorned with personalised details. She teamed it with an embroidered veil, inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi to mark the special day. Roughly translated, it means, "I surrender all my love to you."

Patralekhaa accessorised the traditional wedding look with handcrafted Sabyasachi heritage jewellery. She chose a choker necklace, matha patti, earring, nath, bangles, and bracelets in 22k gold with uncut diamonds, pearls and emeralds.

Rajkummar Rao complemented his bride in an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with gold plated Bengal tiger buttons. The groom paired it with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar. A red embroidered pagdi, pink dupatta, and handcrafted Sabyasachi heritage jewellery in strands of cultured Japanese pearls completed his ensemble.

What do you think of their wedding trousseau?

