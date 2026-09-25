What should men wear this festive season? Designer shares 4 tips on fabrics, colours, layering and accessories

The festive season is around the corner, which means shopping is in full swing. Style is an integral part of the celebrations, whether you are going pandal hopping, attending pujas and feasts, or catching up with loved ones. For men, it is time to look beyond the usual kurta and choose an outfit with traditional charm with turn heads.ALSO READ: Want to glam up your festive looks? 4 diamond jewellery trends that work for celebrations and everyday wear

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Ravi Gupta, creative designer at Gargee Designer's, shared four styling tips to help men dress for the occasion with ease.

What styles are expected this year? “This year, the festive ethnic wardrobe is not just about the classic kurta-pyjama but is all about embroidered kurta sets, trendy bundis, Nehru jackets, and Indo-Western looks for men. The addition of rich colors like mustard, green, ivory, intricate embroidery work, and layering is giving an elegant touch to men’s festive wear.”

He also believed festive wear should feel modern and versatile, rather than so flashy that you cannot wear it on other occasions. Here are a few styling recommendations from the expert:

1. Choose lightweight fabrics

Choose breathable fabrics that are comfortable to wear, such as linen, cotton silk, or khadi materials.

When selecting the fabric for the event, consider whether it is a puja held during the day, a family event, or even an outdoor function.

One can use heavy fabrics if there are night events or places with air conditioners.

2. Choose vibrant and eye-catching colors

Pick colors like olive, maroon, navy, and rust.

Captures a celebratory mood without being too much.

For daytime programs, choose from colors like beige, powder blue, and beige.

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Festive wear is comfortable and easy to carry.

{{^usCountry}} 3. Go for light and stylish layers Layering can instantly add a lift to your festival style, but layering does not necessarily mean piling on too many clothes that will only be irritating and awkward.

All that needs to be done is to wear something as simple as a Nehru jacket, a printed overshirt, or even a linen shirt over your kurta/shirt. But for warm events, layer only once. 4. Finish the look with minimal details Footwear can make an appearance look fantastic, and you should choose either elegant leather loafers or Kolhapuri chappals, which are in sync with your attire and comfortable to wear throughout the night.

For men, accessories should be kept simple and easy; either a watch or a bracelet, or a pocket square will do. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Go for light and stylish layers Layering can instantly add a lift to your festival style, but layering does not necessarily mean piling on too many clothes that will only be irritating and awkward.

All that needs to be done is to wear something as simple as a Nehru jacket, a printed overshirt, or even a linen shirt over your kurta/shirt. But for warm events, layer only once. 4. Finish the look with minimal details Footwear can make an appearance look fantastic, and you should choose either elegant leather loafers or Kolhapuri chappals, which are in sync with your attire and comfortable to wear throughout the night.

For men, accessories should be kept simple and easy; either a watch or a bracelet, or a pocket square will do. {{/usCountry}}

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In the end, Ravi Gupta reminded that you don't require a complex closet. Your festive clothes are sorted when you choose good fabrics, colours, and do good layering. The simple approach keeps the outfit chic and classy while making sure it is comfortable at the same time.