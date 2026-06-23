What was Lara Dutta's winning Miss Universe answer which got her the highest interview score in pageant history: Watch

India has produced many Miss Universe in the past. While Sushmita Sen remains iconic for becoming the first Indian woman to bag the crown, Lara Dutta charted history by becoming the highest ever scorer in the Miss Universe final answers round. She proved that intelligence is the most powerful crown a woman can wear.

Lara Dutta won the title of Miss Universe in 2000.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When she joined the host on stage during the Miss Universe finals, Lara was asked three questions. The actor, who was just in her 20s at that time, scored 9.99/10, the highest ever in Miss Universe. The seven judges on the panel all gave her a score of approximately 9.

Lara Dutta's iconic winning answer from Miss Universe

An Instagram page, The Crown Journal, shared a video of Lara's final round in a January 29 post. During the final round, Lara Dutta was asked three questions. The first was related to her being from a family of pilots: “You're from a family of pilots, but say your goal is to, you know, you want to jump from a plane. Are the pilots in your family that bad?” Well, not really. My father and my sister are both pilots, but I've clocked so many miles sitting behind the controls as a passenger that I guess it's time I jump up. That's something I've always wanted to do, skydive."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The second question was, “India has had some very prominent female leaders. What makes women politicians different from men?” Lara replied intelligently that what makes women politicians different from men is a certain level of sensitivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second question was, “India has had some very prominent female leaders. What makes women politicians different from men?” Lara replied intelligently that what makes women politicians different from men is a certain level of sensitivity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “I think the women are very strong in India. They're very well educated…and they're standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their men and making a mark in their own field,” she added, to the cheers from the audience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think the women are very strong in India. They're very well educated…and they're standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their men and making a mark in their own field,” she added, to the cheers from the audience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lastly, the host asked her, since she is trained in classical Indian dance, if she could help him pronounce it and show a few steps. Not succumbing to pressure, she stated, “It's called Bharatnatyam. I can't do it in this gown because I need to squat to dance.”

She, then, went on to beautifully explain the dance, saying, “It's about fitting into a universe which is square and your centre of gravity. Therefore, you squat. So, your centre of gravity is lower and a few steps. Well, it goes with your hands. This is Pataka, Tripataka, and that is Padma.”

About Lara Dutta's Miss Universe win

Lara Dutta was the second Indian to win the Miss Universe crown. She was crowned by Mpule Kwelagobe, Miss Universe 1999 from Botswana. The pageant was held in the Elftheria Indoor Hall in Nicosia, Cyprus, on May 12, 2000. After Lara, Harnaaz Sandhu finally won the crown in 2021.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON