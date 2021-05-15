When Ananya Panday channeled Kylie Jenner in pink latex dress worth 4k, pics

Ananya Panday is one of the most prominent names that come up when someone talks about Gen Z fashion in India. The actor who never shies away from flaunting her lean figure in bodycon outfits, quirky bikinis and looks equally breathtaking in modern-day ethnic clothes as well, is our go-to fashionista for latest trends.

An old picture of Ananya is currently doing rounds on the internet and rightly so. The picture that is originally from a shoot done in January 2020, was shared by her stylist Tanya Ghavri. In the image, the Khaali Peeli actor can be seen wearing a hot pink bodycon mini dress. The dress also featured a halter-neck and was made out of latex. She accessorised the outfit with a pair of twisted gold hoop earrings and looked stunning in her minimal makeup. Tanya had shared the post with the caption, "Flash and easy @ananyapanday rocking a pop of pink in this @ohpolly- and we are all heart. (sic)."

Her look quickly reminded us of Kylie Jenner in a similar outfit. The Kardashian-Jenner family made latex outfits a must-have in every wardrobe and gave it its place in the fashion world. In 2018, Kylie was seen wearing a similar bubblegum pink latex dress. The makeup mogul had even died her hair in matching hues which she tied in a tight ponytail for the event. Kylie had her dress custom made from the brand Laroxx.

Kylie Jenner in bubblegum pink latex dress (Instagram/Splashnews)

Even though you cannot shop for Kylie Jenner's look, you can still add Ananya Panday's dress to your wardrobe. The hot pink latex dress is from the brand Oh Polly and is worth ₹4,132 (GBP 40). You can read that again.

Ananya Panday's dress is worth ₹4k (ohpolly.com)

Check out some of the other looks of Ananya that we have bookmarked and would like to add to our collection as well:

On the work front, Ananya's upcoming projects include Liger in which she will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next project.

