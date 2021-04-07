Ananya Panday shifts to online Yoga classes, flaunts washboard abs on World Health Day

With the number of coronavirus cases rising all over India, people have started following stricter precautions again. In places like Mumbai, a lot of people have closed their gyms and other public places and are getting back to online fitness sessions. Ananya Panday belongs to this group. The actor whose love for Yoga is no secret, has switched to online morning sessions with her trainer Anshuka.

Ananya recently shared a glimpse from her morning at-home online session on the occasion of World Health Day. For the Yoga class, the Khaali Peeli actor wore a grey halter-neck sports bra which she teamed with a pair of mini shorts and tied her hair in a top bun to keep them off her face. If you look carefully, you will be able to see her washboard abs in the image.

The picture shows Ananya balancing herself on her left leg while stretching her right leg at a perpendicular angle. She also bends towards her right side while stretching the left side of her torso. It was the actor's trainer Anshuka who first shared the snippet from the session. She posted the picture on her Instagram story with the caption, "Hi abs @ananyapanday back to online school (sic)."

Ananya Panday shares a glimpse from online Yoga session(Instagram story/ ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is like a ninja when it comes to Yoga. The actor can do some of the really difficult asanas with the utmost ease and often leaves us speechless whenever a picture of her from one of those sessions land online. Check out some of the images that always work as an inspiration for us to exercise:

Did these posts kick away your mid-week blues?

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's next film. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects even include Liger in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda.

