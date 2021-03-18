Ananya Panday nails a handstand with hammock in new post, can you do it?

Forget about the basic handstands, it is now time to try handstands with a hammock. Yes, you read that right and Ananya Panday agrees with us. The actor who loves Yoga often shares images of herself nailing some of the most difficult asanas with a lot of ease. She is, especially, a champ when it comes to working with the Yoga hammock.

The latest images of Ananya, from her Yoga session, that surfaced on the internet had the actor dressed in a beige halter-neck sports bra teamed with a pair of black cycling shorts. She tied her hair in a top bun during the session to keep them off her face. The awe-generating images show The Student Of The Year 2 actor nailing a handstand while taking the support of a hammock.

We are inspired. If you look carefully, you will see that the actor is celebrating while posing for a picture with her tongue out, just like Miley Cyrus. Ananya's Yoga trainer, Anshuka shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "Let’s all of us learn to see things backwards, inside out and upside down....and with our tongues out @ananyapanday ABSolutely killing it with this handstand on the hammock! (sic)."

Ananya Panday can do Yoga like no other. From various variations of Chakrasana to nailing tough asanas in partner Yoga with sister Rysa, she leaves us speechless every time. Check out some of the images of the actor that prove us right:

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the 2020 release Khaali Peeli in which she was seen sharing screen space with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. She is currently working on Shakun Batra's next film. The yet-to-be-titled movie also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects even include Liger which stars Vijay Deverakonda.

