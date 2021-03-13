Ananya Panday channels inner cheerleader in striped blue and white co-ord set
Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday has been sharing some high-fashion looks with her fans recently, and we just can't get enough. Most recently the 22-year-old Bollywood actor's photos were splashed across social media wherein the Student of the Year 2 actor can be seen sporting a cheerleader like ensemble. In the pictures posted by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya is seen in a close necked, full sleeved crop top in white and blue stripes. This was paired with a matching frilly, bouncy mini skirt and belt, as the Khaali Peeli posed for the camera in a sporty ponytail and minimal dewy make-up. Ananya's look was accessorized with earrings and rings from Misho Designs. It seemed as though Ananya was sporting her inner cheerleader as she completed her look with strappy white heels. The stylist shared images of Ananya, one of which was captioned, "The only time she’s blue." Ananya's ensemble is from London-based fashion brand Raisa Vanessa, and several international celebrities including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Elisabeth Moss, Isla Fisher have been seen in pieces by the brand.
Ananya also took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share pictures of herself from the photoshoot in which she is posing in her home. On the work front, Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda form a duo in the pan-India film 'Liger' which makes her the youngest actor to have a pan-India film. She will also feature alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled next.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday channels inner cheerleader in striped blue and white co-ord set
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in all red Balenciaga for Nick Jonas' Spaceman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It's all about shorts: Malaika and Parineeti beat the heat in fabulous outfits
- Scorching summers are here and it is time to get those stunning shorts out. There are various ways to style shorts and Malaika Arora is telling us how to look sassy in them whereas, Parineeti Chopra's outfit is all about the modern boardroom aesthetic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on you, advises Kim Kardashian in stunning bikini pictures post divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arrogant, unapologetic about my brown skin: Masaba Gupta preaches self love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manushi Chhillar takes style game up a notch in bodysuit and pants worth ₹20k
- For a recent shoot, Miss World Manushi Chhillar showed us the correct way to add a quirky vibe to athleiusre. The actor wore a stunning latex bodysuit with a pair of high-waisted pyjama style pants and we are a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather mini dress will steal your breath away, pics
- For a recent shoot, Janhvi Kapoor donned a sheer embellished feather dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor who is currently flying high on the success of her film Roohi, is the upcoming fashionista that everyone needs to lookout for.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future of bespoke tailoring post pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif blushes in pink sweater as she preaches simple way to being happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Alexi McCammond's racist tweet outcry, Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry show how to style bodysuits with casual demins
- Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were snapped in Mumbai nailing the bodysuit with casual denims combo. While Ileana chose the black and blue colour combination, Sophie went for the classic white and blue look. We love both the attires, what do you think?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samiksha Pednekar plays demure modern bride in sequinned Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smarter dressing in store for Hugo Boss as lockdowns lift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is feeling pink in dabu print crop top and skirt worth ₹20k
- Shilpa Shetty recently shared images of herself wearing a beautiful pink and white dabu print crop top and skirt set. Since the shooting of her dance reality show began, the actor has been serving us some mind blowing sartorial moments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani's famous lime yellow athleisure set was a gift, has a special story
- Kiara Advani was recently snapped in Mumbai outside her dance class. It was her outfit that garnered a lot of attention. The actor took to her social media and revealed that the co-ord set is special to her because it was a gift from her dad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox