When white rules the wardrobe: Designers share summer staples

As the mercury continues to climb in the Capital, dressing up right to beat the heat is the need of the hour. From classics like white T-shirts to maxi dresses, the time to pull out your summer essentials is here. So we ask these fashion designers what are some pieces of clothing and accessories they swear by during the sunny season.

Rahul Mishra

I feel, when cotton or linen gets old, it becomes more comfortable. So it’s good to bring out such clothes from your wardrobe in the heat. Another important thing for summer is a good pair of sunglasses, which is a must-have. I say no to denim because it’s too hot. It’s all about linen or cotton shorts and pants for me. Another useful thing to keep in mind during summers is layering because when you’re indoors at work, there is air conditioning. So while it’s important to feel cool outside, one shouldn’t have to freeze indoors either.

Rina Dhaka

Summer is all about fun for me — experimenting with different style of blouse lengths and sleeves. My summer closet essentials are a pair of white sneakers, a white shirt with tapered, ankle-length trousers and a cross bag which is super convenient to carry. A pair of sunglasses to protect the eyes from ultraviolet rays is also a must.

Suneet Varma

Summertime in Delhi is usually very warm. So, you need to feel cool while looking good. I think, the very basic items everyone should have in their wardrobes to step out in style are a well-cut bootleg blue denim jeans or skirt, a collared white linen shirt and a piece of accessory that adds a bit of fun or sparkle to your attire. To accessorise, a great bag, a nice belt or a favourite trinket would be great.

David Abraham

For me, every summer, it’s all about a white oversized kurta-shirt, which works for me. I like to pair it with a pair of comfortable sandals. That’s my ideal daily look for the season. They’re both cool, open and need no socks.

Anju Modi

I consider myself lucky that I’m not in the corporate world, as designers don’t have to wear formal clothes every day. So, we can stick to kurtas and tunics for workwear. For me, a classic white tunic or a sleeveless dress is a cool way to beat the heat in Delhi summers. Sometimes, it could be paired with a denim jacket or a capri. For accessories, a chiffon stole is what I like to carry. I can wear this look every day with open sandals or chappals. The idea is to keep the look easy, breezy and summery.

Samant Chauhan

To keep it cool and light in the season, neutral and pastel colours rule my wardrobe. My personal favourite is an evergreen white shirt. I don’t have to think much before styling it as it looks good with any piece of clothing and it looks great with denims.

