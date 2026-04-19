Who is Miss India 2026 winner? Things to know about Goa's Sadhvi Satish Sail, from her journey to her dreams

The Miss India 2026 pageant concluded on April 18, 2026, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The 61st edition of Miss India was won by Sadhvi Satish Sail from Goa. Her crowning moment featured a high-glam evening gown with a halter neckline, body-hugging fit and intricate embellishments.ALSO READ: Goa's Sadhvi Satish Sail crowned Miss India 2026; Maharashtra's Rajnandini Pawar is 1st runner-up: Pics of top 3 winners

Who is Sadhvi S Sali ?

Sadhvi Satish Sail became Miss India 2026. (Picture credit: Instagram/@missindiaorg)

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According to her contestant profile shared by Femina, Sadhvi Satish Sail, who was representing Goa at Miss India 2026, studied at the University of British Columbia, and by profession, she is a model and entrepreneur.

Since everyone has an inspiration, for Sadhvi, it is Gita Gopinath, whose global career has shaped her own academic interest in economics and international relations. Sadhvi also admires her for representing Indian women on the world stage through intellect and knowledge.

Her profile further describes her as a creative person who likes quiet spaces to stay calm. She cherishes connection, having grown up in a close-knit community.

Sadhvi acknowledged that the experience of representing Goa is very personal to her, carrying both pride and responsibility rooted in her connection to the state. Growing up around rural communities, she feels that the title allows her to bring their stories, resilience, and way of life to a wider platform for better representation.

Likes, interests, personality and life goals

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{{^usCountry}} The website lists pottery, beekeeping, taxidermy, photography, sketching, and badminton as her interests, showcasing a diverse range that reflects both creative and grounded pursuits. From nature-connected activities like beekeeping to niche hobbies like taxidermy, her interests showcase a well-rounded, unique personality which is closely connected with nature and led by her curiosity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The website lists pottery, beekeeping, taxidermy, photography, sketching, and badminton as her interests, showcasing a diverse range that reflects both creative and grounded pursuits. From nature-connected activities like beekeeping to niche hobbies like taxidermy, her interests showcase a well-rounded, unique personality which is closely connected with nature and led by her curiosity. {{/usCountry}}

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In a podcast on Beauty Pageants on April 15, 2026, days before her crowning, Sadhvi revealed that she enjoys spending time by herself, highlighting her reflective, quiet nature. It was only after university that she became more of a people person, gradually stepping out of her ‘shell,' and embracing meaningful social connections. She called herself ‘selectively social.’Sadhvi also shared her love for nature, and since she lives in Goa, she is surrounded by rich wildlife, which inspired her interest in photography, giving her plenty of unique things to capture. With this strong connection with nature, she also enjoys beaches for the tranquillity that comes with them.

Studying abroad, she went on a few solo trips, which developed her interest in learning languages as well. Sadhvi also mentioned that she was a rebellious child who always stood up for herself. Initially, her family was hesistant of her move to modelling, but her self-belief guided her.

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For long-term goals, Sadhvi expressed her vision of starting her own university. It grew from her own experience of moving to Canada, where she struggled initially with practical life skills like taxation. She felt the education system did not adequately prepare students for adult life.She explained her vision and the reasoning behind it in detail on the podcast, "I think the reason why I want to have my own university is because I want to teach these (financial and life) skills, hat how to manage your finances, how to file your returns, all these things which you need as an adult. And between schooling and adulting, there is very little time, and you don't even know when that happens. So I just want to have a university or school, where we talk about spirituality, creativity or even simple life skills.”

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Advocating for financial awareness. She emphasised that it will be a potential ‘game-changer’ for our country if women can manage their finances.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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