Why is gulab jal the most natural skincare toner you can use: Dermatologist highlights its timeless benefits

Back in time, when there were not many facial mists or toners, one thing that stood out and instantly refreshed the summer mood was Gulab Jal or rose water. I still remember the sweet and calming fragrance lingering in my grandmother’s home. That soft and floral fragrance came from a small glass bottle tucked beside her mirror, filled with gulab jal.

Gulab jal for your face: Use it like a toner or cleanser for a refreshing skin(Pinterest)

On summer afternoons, when the heat wrapped itself, she would sprinkle a few cool drops onto her face, her wrists, even the corners of the room. And the air would shift instantly. Back in time, gulab jal went beyond a beauty ritual. It touched everything, from the festive sweets, morning prayers, to tired eyes.

In a world that now rushes toward instant solutions, Gulab Jal remains timeless—simple, pure, and deeply rooted in tradition. It reminds us that self-care can be as effortless as a few drops of rose-infused water. And why it shouldn't be, after all, Gulab Jal has plenty of skin benefits as well.

There are multiple skin benefits of Gulab Jal, dermatologist, Dr Meenu Malik, Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now.

Benefits of gulab jal or rose water

Natural toner: Gulab Jal helps tighten pores and refresh the skin without harsh chemicals. It balances the skin’s pH, making it great after cleansing.

Hydration boost: It provides light hydration, which makes your skin feel soft and refreshed, especially useful in hot weather.

Soothes irritation: Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, it can calm redness, mild irritation, and conditions like Acne or sunburn.

Mild antibacterial effect: Rose water has gentle antibacterial properties that may help prevent breakouts and keep skin cleaner.

Brightens complexion: Regular use can give a subtle glow and even out skin tone over time.

Works for all skin types: Whether your skin is oily, dry, or sensitive, Gulab Jal is generally safe and non-irritating.

Refreshes tired eyes: Applying chilled rose water with cotton pads can reduce puffiness and give a cooling effect to the under-eye area.

How to use Gulab Jal in your daily skincare routine

{{^usCountry}} As a toner: Apply gulab jal as a toner with a cotton pad after washing your face It helps tighten pores and refreshes skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a toner: Apply gulab jal as a toner with a cotton pad after washing your face It helps tighten pores and refreshes skin. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Face mist: Pour into a spray bottle and spritz anytime. This is great for hydration during the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Face mist: Pour into a spray bottle and spritz anytime. This is great for hydration during the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cleanser (light): Mix with a few drops of glycerin or use alone as a cleanser. It gently removes dirt and excess oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cleanser (light): Mix with a few drops of glycerin or use alone as a cleanser. It gently removes dirt and excess oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mix with face packs: Add gulab jal to multani mitti, sandalwood powder, or besan. This enhances the soothing and brightening effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mix with face packs: Add gulab jal to multani mitti, sandalwood powder, or besan. This enhances the soothing and brightening effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under-eye treatment: Soak cotton pads in chilled rose water and place them on eyes to reduce puffiness and tiredness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under-eye treatment: Soak cotton pads in chilled rose water and place them on eyes to reduce puffiness and tiredness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Makeup remover (mild): Rose water acts as a makeup remover as well. Just mix with coconut oil and it helps remove light makeup while keeping skin soft {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Makeup remover (mild): Rose water acts as a makeup remover as well. Just mix with coconut oil and it helps remove light makeup while keeping skin soft {{/usCountry}}

Soothing sunburn or irritation: Apply gulab jal directly to calm redness and inflammation.

7 gulab jal picks for you

1. Nat Habit 100% Pure Gulab Jal - Rose Water - Toner, Face-Mis...

Nat Habit delivers freshly prepared gulab jal using traditional distillation to retain natural fragrance and skin benefits. It hydrates, tones, and refreshes while helping soothe irritation and tighten pores. Free from preservatives and additives, it suits daily skincare routines. Customers often say it feels cooling and smells like real roses, though some note the freshness means a shorter shelf life. Many users appreciate its authentic, handmade quality and gentle effect on sensitive skin.

2. Dabur Gulabari Premium Rose Water – Natural, 400 ml & Dabur ...

Dabur Gulabari offers an affordable, widely trusted rose water that cleanses, tones, and refreshes skin effectively. Its light floral scent enhances daily skincare while helping remove dirt and excess oil. Customers like its easy availability and budget-friendly price, often calling it a reliable everyday toner. Some users mention the fragrance feels slightly synthetic, but most agree it delivers consistent results for basic skincare needs and works well as a quick face refresher.

3. WishCare 100% Pure & Natural Rose Water For Face, Skin & Hai...

WishCare provides steam-distilled rose water made without alcohol or artificial fragrance, designed to hydrate and balance skin pH. It works well as a toner, mist, or makeup prep. Users frequently praise its purity and mild scent, saying it feels gentle and refreshing even on acne-prone skin. A few customers wish for stronger packaging, but overall feedback highlights its natural formulation and effectiveness in calming redness and adding a healthy glow.

4. UrbanBotanics® 100% Pure & Natural Rose Water Spray For Face...

UrbanBotanics offers a convenient spray-based rose water that refreshes and tones skin instantly. Its fine mist makes it ideal for on-the-go hydration and makeup setting. Customers enjoy the ease of application and lightweight feel, often mentioning it absorbs quickly without stickiness. Some users feel the fragrance is subtle, while others appreciate that it isn’t overpowering. Overall, it’s valued for practicality, gentle formulation, and suitability for daily use.

5. Vitro Rose Water Spray for Face 200ml | Pure Gulab Jal | No ...

Vitro Rose Water Spray provides a simple, refreshing skincare solution that hydrates and revitalizes tired skin. Its spray format allows quick application throughout the day, helping maintain moisture and freshness. Customers often like its cooling sensation and affordability, making it a convenient everyday product. Some reviews mention average packaging quality, but many users still find it effective for basic toning and quick refresh, especially in hot or dry weather conditions.

6. Khadi Natural Rose Water Skin Toner | Herbal Facial Toner fo...

Khadi Natural blends herbal expertise with rose water to create a gentle toner that cleanses, tightens pores, and refreshes skin. It works well for normal to oily skin types and supports a natural glow. Customers appreciate its herbal approach and mild fragrance, often saying it feels soothing and non-irritating. A few users report slight variations in scent between batches, but overall feedback highlights its affordability and effectiveness as a daily toner.

7. Plum Bulgarian Valley Rose Water Face Toner | for Oily Acne ...

Plum uses Bulgarian rose extracts to craft a premium toner that hydrates, balances, and preps skin for further skincare. Alcohol-free and vegan, it suits sensitive and dry skin types. Customers frequently praise its luxurious feel and subtle natural fragrance, noting improved skin softness and hydration. Some users consider it slightly pricey, but many feel the quality justifies the cost. It’s often recommended for those seeking a gentle, high-end rose water experience.Similar articles for you

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FAQ- Gulab Jal (Rose Water) What is gulab jal? Gulab jal is a natural liquid made by distilling rose petals, commonly used for skincare, haircare, and even culinary purposes.

What are its benefits for skin? It hydrates, tones, soothes irritation, balances pH, reduces redness, and helps tighten pores.

Can gulab jal be used daily? Yes, it’s gentle enough for daily use as a toner, face mist, or cleanser.

Is it suitable for all skin types? Most pure rose waters suit all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin.

How do I check if it’s pure? Look for steam-distilled products without added fragrance, alcohol, or preservatives.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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