Winter Ayurvedic skincare tips: Ways to moisturise your skin as per Ayurveda

Ayurveda suggests many treatments to maintain smooth and radiant skin and according to Ayurvedic experts, clear complexion is considered as a sign of good health while the unhealthy skin occurs because of malnutrition, hereditary factors, medication or climate. As per Ayurvedic texts, accumulation of vata causes dryness of skin.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Ahuja, Ayurveda Expert and Founder of Kaashi Wellness, shared, “One of the popular treatments for moisturising skin is application of organic oils, especially sesame oil, olive oil, almond oil etc. Abhiyanga or is a full body massage is mostly preferred for this using herb based oil or moisturiser as per specific doshas. For Vata Dosha, a heavy texture and nourishing properties, sesame oil and jojoba oil are recommended.”

She advised, “ Coconut oil on the other hand is great for pitta dosha because of its anti-bacterial and anti inflammatory properties. Organic Ghee can also be considered for this skin type. For Kapha Dosha, sunflower oil is an amazing option which helps prevent excess oil secretion. Apart from the external applications, eating according to the body type is also equally important. Make sure you include leafy vegetables and drink lots of water that further helps improve the overall skin health.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Radhika Iyer, Founder of Anahata Organic, explained, “Skincare, according to Ayurveda, is directly connected to Rasa, or the essence of the food that one eats. It is a science that is derived from thousands of years of scientific research that encourages proximity with nature and outlines simple practices that can help us live a healthy and nourished life. According to Ayurvedic texts, the first layer of skin tissue or lymph is formed out of the fat content that our body produces through food. What we eat has a huge impact on how we appear. Thus, the more natural our lifestyle is, the better our physical body becomes.”

She elaborated, “The human body as we know it, is made up of 70% water and the importance of hydrating one’s skin is of vital importance according to Ayurveda. The three layers of the human skin, epidermis, dermis and subcutaneous tissue enhance elasticity and glow if they can retain enough moisture. Enough hydration thus directly impacts skin health rendering a natural glow from within and if the epidermis does not have enough water, the quality of skin will reflect otherwise.”

She suggested, “To treat dehydrated and dull skin, Ayurveda strongly recommends facial Abhyanga. These are ritualistic treatments with oil blends and herbal formulations that help tackle any skin disorder. These formulations nourish and replenish the innermost layers enhancing the skin’s suppleness and elasticity without deteriorating the internal chemistry of the body. Ayurveda emphasizes that “dinacharya”, or daily routine is imperative to maintain the long lasting effect of both the physical and the mental. It reiterates that the prakriti or nature of the body type is directly related to the procedure and products that can be or cannot be used to achieve a flawless complexion.”

Revealing that a Vata skin type has much lesser fat deposits and thus requires a lot of moisture both externally and internally, Radhika Iyer recommended, “An Abhyanga oil ritual mixed with cow’s Ghee is thus one of the best moisturizer bases for vata skin according to Ayurveda to keep it supple and maintain elasticity at all times. A simple recipe could be to mix equal parts ghee, sesame oil and rose water with a teaspoon of honey and massage in an upward circular motion every day before bathing. The result in just a few days will surprise you. A person with a Pitta type of prakriti or dosha comparatively requires much less moisturizing. High Pitta is attributed to the risk of acne and rosacea. So Ayurveda recommends a simple practice of Abhyanga using cooling ingredients like aloe vera, turmeric and sandalwood, all of which are anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial, that suit this skin type.”

Meanwhile, a Kapha prakriti type of individual is likely to be prone to pimples, whiteheads and pigmentation. Radhika Iyer s Ayurveda recommends gentle dry brushing on the skin to stimulate exfoliation, enhance blood circulation and facilitate lymphatic drainage. Practicing Abhyanga with pure mustard oil mixed with equal parts of almond oil every day before bathing will keep the skin well toned and moisturized.

The crux of it all is that Ayurvedic rituals for the skin involve moisturizing and massaging the body with rich oil combinations that will internally nourish skin tissues. While there are plenty of Ayurvedic skin care formulations available in the market today, it’s important to know the quality and ingredients in the products that you buy so as to get the best results. Ayurveda suggests that we become more aware of these rituals so that our skin continues to flourish in good health at all times!

