Winter fashion: 7 trendy sweatshirts you must have in your winter wardrobe

Winter season is here to deck up in your favourite cozy hoodies and curl up on the couch with a hot beverage. Be it braving the frigid air in cold weather or a cold freezing room in warm weather, you can always pull on one of your comfortable sweatshirts. With a wide variety of accessible styles, one may design their own unique look. Over time, there have been modifications to how sweatshirts are worn. With so many varieties of sweatshirts now on the market, this item's adaptability in terms of personal style has increased significantly. Whether you like oversized or cropped, there are various styles of sweatshirts available for everyone. (Also read: Winter essentials: 5 trendiest clothes men must have in their winter wardrobe )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Manoj Jain, Director, Harbour 9, shared top sweatshirt styles that can transform your appearance and must add to your winter collection.

1. Crewneck sweatshirt

Crewneck sweatshirts are trendy, simple and great to wear great for the light winter season. (pinterest)

Crewneck sweatshirts are one of the simplest sweatshirt styles that are great for the light winter season with mild temperatures. Many prefer affordable apparel as loose-fitting for a regular casual look. Collarless and commonly found in long sleeves, crewneck sweatshirts are also available in sleeveless and short-sleeved designs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Hoodies

Hoodies are one of the coziest and stylish winter wear that you can style in various ways. (Instagram)

The timeless design of sweatshirts has a hood at the neck with drawstrings. The right choice to combat chilly nights, the drawstrings help adjust the hood aptly. Made of polyester or cotton, hoodies are usually thicker to keep you warm during low temperatures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Pullover

A pullover is a sweater or sweatshirt that you put on over your head. Apart from keeping you warm it also gives a stylish appearance. (pinterest)

Pullovers are similar to hoodies but they lack chains or buttons. They can be worn over a t-shirt for a casual simple look. It keeps your body warm in winter.

4. Athletic

Lightweight and made usually from polyester, an athletic zipper/hoodie with reflective colours not only helps you stand out but also makes a great piece to be worn at the night too. (pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you follow an active lifestyle and cannot let winter keep you at bay from practising outdoor aerobic exercises, an athletic sweatshirt is a perfect choice. Lightweight and made usually from polyester, an athletic zipper/hoodie with reflective colours not only helps you stand out but also makes a great piece to be worn at the night too. Most athletic wears are often waterproof and have a quick-drying feature for a proper functional session without feeling drenched.

5. Zippered

Zipper sweatshirts are preferred winterwear as they are easy to wear and give a fashionable look. (pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zipper hoodies come in several styles including full-length or partial zippers which flow from neck to waist. Easy to remove, full-length zippers are preferred over a tee to keep the body temperature optimal when outdoors. Offering various colours and hooded and non-hooded options, zipper sweatshirts are preferred winterwear.

6. Fleece

Soft fleece jackets looks cozy and are perfect for winter weather. (Twitter/kareenakapoorkhan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sweatshirts made from fleece, a thick material, provide more warmth in the winter. Fleece sweatshirt design is entirely different from that of a regular sweatshirt.

7. Mock neck

As a casual and versatile garment, you can wear a mock neck year-round. (pinterest)

Mock necks are modernised versions of turtle necks. The turtle-neck design is common on t-shirts but not on sweatshirts. A mock neck design replaces the turtle neck on sweatshirts, and there is usually a tiny zip on mock neck sweatshirts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter