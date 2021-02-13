Sweatshirts meet glamour
The humble sweatshirt, usually the first pick when it comes to laid-back clothing has now emerged as a fashion statement. It is believed that way back in 1926, the original sweatshirt was invented by Benjamin Russell Jr., a football player, when they wanted something to keep them warm, comfortable and yet allow good movement. Today, one can see sweatshirts that are chic enough to make a fashion statement. Seen on both Indian and global runways, design houses have imaginatively transformed this piece of clothing to make it effortlessly chic .
As the pandemic opens the market for comfort dressing, the sweatshirt ticks all boxes. “Sweatshirts make you feel cozy, protective and warm. They offer comfort and can be dressed up or dressed down. The fabric used to make sweatshirts is cotton, thus they have now become seasonless. It also is a sustainable option to go for, as it is gender neutral and size acoustic,” says designer Akshat Bansal.
You can pick up sweatshirts from high-end fashion stores as well as your next door fashion outlet. It has the versatility to be worn at any event, say stylists. One can wear it with shorts or track pants for a casual look or with shimmer skirts and fitted pants for a party or formal event.
“Wear it with denims or wear a long sweatshirt like a mini dress with sneakers. You can wear the sweat dress with a pair of shorts or a skirt underneath which would be almost invisible. Another way to style sweatshirts is by adding a fanny pack or a belt. You can also team a white-collared shirt inside the sweatshirt for a chic look paired with high boots,” says stylist Eshaa Amiin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s way forward
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Making the most of Valentine’s day, sustainably!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A quarantine comeback of ’70s fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweatshirts meet glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virtual front rows as New York kicks off digital fashion shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra channels inner CEO in well-fitted blazer worth ₹54k
- While promoting her recently released book, Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a stunning blue wool well-fitted blazer and channelled her inner boss babe. We are here for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra braves London winter in ₹1.9 lakh sweater and tracksuit
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video on her Instagram account which shows the actor wearing a stunning and, at the same time, comfy Work From Home attire. We are impressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi adds a touch of romance to Indian wear in pink suit, sheer dupatta
- For a recent event, Nora Fatehi stepped out wearing a beautiful pink ethnic attire with a twist. The fashionista left us speechless with the way she carried the number, that was made by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate action in fashion: Big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manya Singh, Miss India Runner-up and daughter of auto driver, shares life story
- I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep, says Manya Omprakash Singh, the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up. Manya, who is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver shared her inspiring story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Skincare tips to give you a glow up on special date night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears ₹1.12 lakh D&G pyjamas for virtual promotions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Sethi conferred with honorary doctorate for design and fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer
- Is it summer already? Mira Rajput’s throwback picture from her Goa vacation will not let us believe otherwise as she flaunts a jaw-dropping bikini body by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape and we can’t help but add it to our fashion stash now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox