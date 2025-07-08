Work to weekend: Summer 2025's hottest trend is all about this kind of dressing

Summer dressing in 2025 is really about simplicity with soul. As the days get hotter, people naturally reach for clothes that are light and airy but what’s interesting is how the choices are becoming more thoughtful. Beat the heat without losing your style: Fashion experts share how.(File Photo)

Summer fashion that doesn’t try too hard

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sachin Kharbanda, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Lakshita, shared, “We see women choosing fabrics that breathe, yes, but also details that speak. For example, a kurta with fine thread embroidery or a co-ord set that looks as good at a lunch out as it does during a relaxed day at home.”

He revealed that a clear favourite are pieces that bring comfort and quiet confidence. These include relaxed-fit trousers and easy palazzos that are made to handle the heat, are light, breathable and effortless to wear.

Co-ord sets for summers: Season’s hottest match made in fashion heaven!(AI Generated)

Sachin Kharbanda said, “Co-ord sets in soft hues and bold prints are getting a lot of love too. Simple and stylish, they’re made for days when you want to feel ready without overthinking it. Nothing loud or overdone — just well-made pieces that help you feel like yourself.”

There’s a shift in how people want their clothes to work for them it’s no longer about dressing up for the sake of it but about finding pieces that move with you through the day. Sachin Kharbanda opined, "Styles you can wear across seasons, make your own and feel confident in every time. Women today are leading, nurturing, building and growing — all at once. Fashion should rise to meet that.”

These summer outfits are pure magic

Bringing his expertise to the same, Sumit Arora, President - Apparel at Fabindia Ltd, said, “Summer is the season of effortless style and breathable fashion. As temperatures climb, there's a clear shift toward comfortable yet elegant wardrobe choices-think kurtas, co-ords, and relaxed separates that blend form with function. Short kurtas, in particular, are gaining popularity across both men's and women's fashion, emerging as go-to summer essentials. They offer the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary flair, crafted from lightweight fabrics like cotton, silk, and carefully curated blends designed to keep you cool and comfortable all day.”

Breezy short kurtas for women are the go-to summer look for effortless style, comfort and a touch of chic everyday fashion.(AI generated)

The fabric choices are thoughtfully selected to be airy and breathable, while still carrying a refined appeal. Sumit Arora revealed, “Colour trends this season range from soft pastels and grounded neutrals to rich jewel tones-offering versatility and universal appeal across skin tones. Whether you're dressing for a casual brunch or a festive evening, there's a hue for every moment. Designs span from solids to expressive prints, giving wearers the freedom to style according to their taste. These short kurtas pair effortlessly with jeans or formal trousers for men and women can style them with skirts, jeans and palazzos too.”

So, this summer, celebrate light silhouettes, breathable materials and style that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Opt for seasonal offerings that embrace comfort, individuality and timeless authenticity.