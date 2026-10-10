Yami Gautam brings a pop of pink to ethnic fashion in kurta set with embroidered dupatta, minimal makeup: How to recreate her look this festive season

Yami Gautam is here to serve some stunning festive fashion inspiration. The 37-year-old actor attended the Nayyi Navelli movie press tour on October 9, dressed in a gorgeous magenta pink Chanderi kurta set that is enough to make every ethnic wear lover swoon. Also read: Katrina Kaif brings boss babe energy to London in oversized brown pantsuit with dhoti style draped trousers to celebrate Kay Beauty’s UK anniversary

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From the intricate embroidery to the statement dupatta, her ensemble strikes the perfect balance between traditional elegance and contemporary charm. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes.

Yami Gautam's magenta pink kurta set is a festive wardrobe inspiration

For her latest appearance, Yami opted for a magenta pink Chanderi kurta from Dhaaga and Co. The straight-cut kurta featured a sleek silhouette, full sleeves and a round neckline with a small slit. Intricate embroidery along the neckline added a touch of traditional craftsmanship, while the heavily embroidered cuffs brought an ornate finish to the otherwise streamlined design.

Yami paired the kurta with a matching dupatta featuring an all-over traditional pattern in pink, complemented by a contrasting grey-green border adorned with intricate motifs. The richly detailed border added depth to the monochromatic ensemble, creating a beautiful contrast without taking away from the outfit's bold colour palette.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor opted for a fresh, radiant makeup look featuring a natural base, softly defined eyes, a hint of blush and a pink lip colour that complemented her outfit. Her neatly defined brows and subtle eye makeup added just the right amount of definition without making the look feel overly done. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor opted for a fresh, radiant makeup look featuring a natural base, softly defined eyes, a hint of blush and a pink lip colour that complemented her outfit. Her neatly defined brows and subtle eye makeup added just the right amount of definition without making the look feel overly done. {{/usCountry}}

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For her hair, Yami wore her long, dark tresses in soft, loose waves, with the front sections neatly pulled back from her face in a half-up style. The hairstyle added a touch of polish while allowing the rest of her hair to flow naturally over her shoulders. She completed the look with delicate dangling earrings and minimal jewellery, keeping the focus on the intricate embroidery and rich colours of her Chanderi kurta set.

How to recreate Yami Gautam's ethnic look

For anyone looking to recreate Yami's look, a jewel-toned Chanderi kurta set is a great starting point. Choose a straight-cut silhouette with embroidered cuffs and neckline detailing, and pair it with a dupatta featuring a contrasting embroidered border. Silver or antique-finish earrings, delicate rings and embellished juttis can complement the ensemble without overwhelming its intricate details.

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The key to recreating this look is to let the outfit do the talking. With its vibrant colour, traditional embroidery and elegant silhouette, Yami's magenta pink ensemble proves that ethnic dressing can be both statement-making and effortlessly sophisticated.