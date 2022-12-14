Year-ender 2022: Thanks to BTS, accessory styles breathe new life into men's fashion world

When it came to beauty products and fashion trends this year, especially chic apparels, style enthusiasts across the world were seen taking notes from Korean celebrities and thanks to boy band BTS' members - Jin (Kim Seokjin), RM (Kim Namjoon), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), men started to get more comfortable with accessorising their looks and expressing their persona with fine pieces of jewellery, adding some spice to their OOTDs (outfit of the day) and OOTNs (outfit of the night). Historically, men were known to wear intricate everyday pieces of jewellery however, over the course of time, the art of wearing men’s jewellery was forgotten and we want millennials to lead the movement to bring back this lost art.

The wave of accessorizing has breathed new life into the world of men's fashion and while the usual options like bags, shoes and watches are getting an update, men's jewellery too is seeing a revival. Rings, cufflinks and pendants aside, debonaire designs in men's bracelets are all the rage where accented with steel, precious metals and precious stones, the styles are perfect for dressing up or to dress down.

Currently, a fresh wave of accessorizing has breathed new life into men's fashion and style experts feel that the resurgence in fine jewellery is an excellent opportunity for men to make a statement and add gravitas to their styles. Fine jewellery also offers the benefit of being a long-term wardrobe piece that can be revisited as the cycles of trends wax and wane.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raunak Samdaria, Co-Founder of MetaMan, shared, “Even till recent times, we saw rings as the only acceptable accessory in the male fashion domain, especially the humble wedding band. However trends are being well adapted in the fast fashion race, wherein male jewellery pieces are highly prominent in accessory stations where only women’s pieces were dominant. Jewellery today is not specifically gendered biased, instead, it symbolises liberation and minimising gender discrimination.”

He suggested, “A modern-day man today has a plethora of options to choose from but is more instantly inclined towards edgier geometrical bespoke pieces illustrating their niche to fun and style. However, the face of men’s fashion jewellery is expected to bloom in the foreseeable future. These wearable luxury pieces are highly significant to trendsetters to explore and reintroduce their style in a man’s jewellery arsenal.”

According to Vipin Sharma, Chief Merchandising Officer at BlueStone, the trends like the one we are seeing are fluid and complex however, if we attempt to identify its origin, it is likely an intersection between greying style dos and don'ts and a rising comfort in owning one's identity. He said, “It has pushed men's jewellery from understated and reserved to a leading force in sartorial style. Earlier, jewellery purchase was punctuated with awkward participation from men, most often limited to budgeting. However, gone is the era of passive spectators and we've ushered in a time when men are active participants in jewellery decisions, including styles, metals and more. This growing comfort has also extended to adapting jewellery personally - something underscored by the smoothening of borders between fashion and gender. Fewer social taboos today translate to a broader appetite to explore metals, designs, finishes and more.”

He revealed, “It's also interesting to note that jewellery for millennials and younger has moved beyond its weight and investment value. Today, it is an extension of one's personality. An innovative introduction to the modern male wardrobe is the bracelet. Chunky chain links, sleek steel or earthy cord, all the latest styles have made the wrist a ramp for one's fashion sensibilities. The varied materials, precious stones, and complementary techniques create a vibrant expression of personality and individualism.”