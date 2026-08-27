Your perfume doesn’t need a gender: The rise of gender-fluid fragrances for everyone

The classic rules of perfumery are officially unravelling. For decades, the beauty industry relied on a rigid blueprint: wood and musk for men, soft florals and gourmands for women. But as modern consumers reject binary marketing, scent is following fashion’s lead into a boundary-breaking era.

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Gender-fluid fragrances are rapidly shifting from a niche movement into the industry baseline. Today's fragrance lovers no longer choose a bottle based on target demographics; they buy based on raw emotion, mood, and personal identity.

Leading this cultural shift is CUNIN, a newly launched culture-led lifestyle brand built around scent-as-personality rather than traditional gender labels.

Scent as self-expression

Instead of relying on outdated "his or her" tropes, CUNIN’s debut line introduces six genderless scents designed around psychological archetypes and human quirks:

DIS-Loyal

DIS-Respectful

MIS-Placed

MIS-Aligned

IM-Mature

IM-Perfect

By naming scents after personality traits rather than ingredient notes or gender expectations, the brand taps into a broader shift across modern luxury and beauty: perfume as an emotional uniform.

Why the shift matters

As lines continue to blur across fashion, beauty, and wellness, CUNIN’s launch highlights a major evolution in consumer behaviour. Modern fragrance enthusiasts are no longer shopping for an objective standard of "masculine" or “feminine”, they are looking for scents that reflect who they actually are.

So, what exactly is a gender-fluid fragrance?

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The concept is actually quite simple: a fragrance doesn't need to be assigned a gender for you to enjoy wearing it.

Anyone can wear a woody perfume. So can a rose-heavy fragrance, a smoky oud, a sweet gourmand or a citrus scent.

Yet fragrance marketing has historically used gender to help consumers navigate what can otherwise be an overwhelming category. Walk into a department store, and you are often directed toward a men's or women's section before you even get to the actual fragrance notes.

Gender-fluid fragrance challenges that starting point.

Instead of asking “Is this a men's or women's perfume?”, the more relevant question becomes “Do I like this?”

Why does this feel like the next step for fragrance?

The shift isn't happening in isolation.

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{{^usCountry}} Fashion has spent years moving towards more fluid dressing, with consumers mixing silhouettes, colours and pieces that were once rigidly associated with one gender. Beauty has followed, with skincare and makeup increasingly being discussed around individual needs rather than simply being divided into men's and women's categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fashion has spent years moving towards more fluid dressing, with consumers mixing silhouettes, colours and pieces that were once rigidly associated with one gender. Beauty has followed, with skincare and makeup increasingly being discussed around individual needs rather than simply being divided into men's and women's categories. {{/usCountry}}

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Fragrance is particularly well suited to this change because it is inherently personal.

Unlike an outfit, perfume isn't immediately visible. It becomes part of the way you experience yourself and can evoke memories, moods and places. The idea that a particular scent should belong to a particular gender can therefore feel increasingly restrictive.

CUNIN is putting personality before gender

This is where CUNIN's debut becomes an interesting example of the shift.

Rather than naming its fragrances around conventional fragrance categories or marketing them specifically towards men or women, the brand has built its collection around six personas.

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DIS-Loyal, DIS-Respectful, MIS-Placed, MIS-Aligned, IM-Mature and IM-Perfect all play with the idea that identity doesn't always fit neatly into a box.

The names are deliberately unconventional, too. They suggest contradictions, imperfections and different sides of a personality — which is arguably closer to how people actually experience themselves than a simple gender label.

The brand's philosophy, called the “World of Antonyms”, is centred around questioning expectations and playing with opposites.

And the idea extends beyond the scent itself.

Your perfume bottle can now be part of your outfit

CUNIN has also launched a range of Carryable Perfume Accessories, which turns the perfume bottle into a visible part of your look.

The collection includes HOOK, CANNY, DANGLE and CHAIN, designed to attach the fragrance to an outfit, bag or belt.

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It's an unusual concept, particularly in a category where perfume bottles are generally tucked away in a handbag or left on a dressing table until you need them.

Here, the bottle becomes something closer to an accessory, another detail you can choose to reflect your mood or personality.

The accessories are also refillable, adding a practical element to the idea.

But isn't fragrance already unisex?

Yes, and that's where the terminology needs some context.

“Unisex”, “gender-neutral” and “gender-fluid” can overlap, but they aren't necessarily being used to communicate exactly the same thing.

A traditional unisex fragrance generally suggests that anyone can wear the scent. The idea of gender-fluid fragrance takes the conversation further by questioning whether gender needs to be part of the fragrance-selection process at all.

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It is less about creating one scent that works for everyone and more about giving individuals the freedom to choose based on their own preferences.

You can love a traditionally feminine floral one day and a smoky, woody scent the next. There doesn't have to be a contradiction.

Your perfume wardrobe doesn't have to look like your identity

Perhaps the biggest appeal of this movement is that it allows fragrance to become more playful.

We don't dress according to one personality every day. Some mornings call for tailoring; others call for oversized clothes and sneakers. We change our outfits depending on our mood, plans and where we're going.

Why shouldn't fragrance work the same way?

You might want something clean and fresh for work, something warm for dinner or something completely unexpected simply because you're in the mood for it.

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The fragrance becomes an extension of your mood rather than a label attached to you.

The future of fragrance may be more personal

CUNIN's launch comes at an interesting time for the fragrance category. As consumers become more comfortable questioning traditional ideas around gender and identity, perfume has an opportunity to become less prescriptive and more personal.

That doesn't mean traditional men's and women's fragrances are disappearing. If you love them, there is no reason to stop wearing them.

The change is simply that the choice is becoming wider.

And perhaps that is the real appeal of gender-fluid fragrance. It doesn't ask you to abandon the old categories. It simply suggests that you don't have to stay inside them.

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Gender-fluid fragrances: FAQs What is a gender-fluid fragrance? A gender-fluid fragrance is a scent that isn't restricted to traditional “for him” or “for her” categories. The focus is instead on individual taste, personality and mood. How much do CUNIN fragrances cost? CUNIN's 50ml Eau de Parfum fragrances are priced at ₹2,999. Its Carryable Perfume Accessories, which can be attached to outfits, bags or belts, start at ₹1,499. What is CUNIN's new fragrance collection? CUNIN's debut collection features six fragrances — DIS-Loyal, DIS-Respectful, MIS-Placed, MIS-Aligned, IM-Mature and IM-Perfect — each built around a different persona rather than a gender category. Are gender-fluid fragrances the same as unisex perfumes? The concepts overlap, but gender-fluid fragrance places greater emphasis on moving beyond gender as a deciding factor when choosing a scent, rather than simply creating a fragrance marketed to everyone.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.