Zahara Jolie-Pitt wears mom Angelina Jolie's 2014 Oscars gown to Eternals premiere

American actor, filmmaker, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie enjoyed a family night out at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film Eternals.

Angelina arrived at the event with five of her children - Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, plus twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. The pictures of the family from the premiere are creating quite the buzz online. However, it is one sweet moment between Angelina and her daughter Zahara that has our hearts.

Angeline Jolie's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt honoured her mom at the Los Angeles premiere of her film. The 16-year-old wore a dress straight from her mom's closet. She chose a shimmering champagne-coloured gown which Angelina wore to attend the 2014 Academy Awards with ex Brad Pitt.

Angeline Jolie with her kids. (AP)

The champagne gown is by Elie Saab Couture, and Zahara rocked the look in a simple yet classy way. She paired the embellished dress with minimal accessories like diamond ear studs and rings. She tied her locks in a sleek hair-do and chose a no-makeup look.

Angelina Jolie with her kids at Eternals premiere (2021), Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt at 2014 Oscars

The family chose neutral colours for the big night. As for Angeline Jolie, the actor wore a strapless floor-length gown by Balmain and matching pointed pumps.

Angeline Jolie at Eternals premiere.

The draped dress comes with a corset-inspired front and a draped silhouette. The 46-year-old star teamed the attire with gold earrings, a gold-plated lip accessory, and stacked bracelets.

Angeline Jolie at Eternals premiere. (Reuters)

Talking to ET about her kid's attires, the Eternals star said, "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff." Moreover, Angelina has often praised her daughter Zahara and defined her as "an extraordinary African woman." Last year, she also said that she was "in awe of" her.

Eternals will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. The film also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harrington.

