Zeenat Aman, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor are beauties in black as they attend event with other stars: See who wore what

Bollywood celebrities attended the event for the launch of OPPO Find N3 Flip in Mumbai last night. The guest list included stars like Zeenat Aman, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharvari Wagh, Alaya F, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and others. Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor even starred in a promotional campaign for the mobile phone's ad, and their clip broke the internet. The veteran actor and Janhvi stole the show in stylish black ensembles. Malaika and Alaya also looked stunning. Check out what these stars wore.

Who wore what at OPPO's event

Malaika Arora

Zeenat Aman, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor are beauties in black at an OPPO event.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora attended the OPPO event in a coordinated black pantsuit while channelling boss baby energy. It features an oversized notch lapel blazer, a plunging neck waistcoat, and matching high-waisted straight-fitted pants. She styled the pinstripe ensemble with striking accessorised, including a statement neckpiece, matching bracelets, and bloody red stilettos with high heels. Meanwhile, a side-parted sleek ponytail, feathered brows, bold red lip shade, striking eye makeup and a dewy blushed base rounded it off.

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman at the launch of OPPO Find N3 Flip in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Zeenat Aman's elegance shined at the OPPO event in a black wraparound midi dress featuring an abstract monochrome pattern, a notch lapel neckline, a bow tie on the waist, an asymmetric hem, and half-length sleeves. She styled the ensemble with black slip-on shoes, glasses, side-parted open locks, fuchsia pink lip shade, and minimal accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stole the show at the OPPO event in a black midi dress featuring pearl embellishments, a strapless silhouette, a slit on the torso embellished with white bows, and a figure-sculpting fit enhancing her curves. She styled the ensemble with stilettos, minimal jewels, centre-parted open wavy locks, and striking glam picks.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh attended the OPPO event in a denim mini dress featuring a strapless neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a pleated frill adorned on the asymmetrical hemline. She wore the ensemble with hoops, statement rings, stilettos, a pulled-back top knot, blushed dewy base, feathered brows, pink lip shade, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh also chose a mini dress to attend the OPPO event in Mumbai. She chose a strapless ensemble featuring a square neckline, floral embellishments in the front, a fitted bodice, a frilled pleated skirt, and a short hem length. She wore the ensemble with a centre-parted top knot, embellished high heels, statement earrings, and minimal makeup.

Alaya F

Alaya F at the launch of OPPO Find N3 Flip in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alaya F wore a notch lapel blazer, a halter-neck bralette, and faux leather pants to attend the OPPO event. While the bralette features gathered details and a fitted bust, the jacket has an oversized silhouette, notch lapel collars, front pockets, and padded shoulder. She completed the look with block heels, centre-parted braided hairdo, gold ear studs, nude pink lips, and dewy blushed cheeks.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi at the launch of OPPO Find N3 Flip in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi looked dapper at the OPPO event in a maroon and mauve suit set. He wore a blazer, straight-leg pants, and a silk-satin button-down. Black dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a messy hairdo rounded off his dapper look.

