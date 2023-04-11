Zeenat Aman's post on raising her sons as single mother talks about unconditional love, parenting, acceptance. Read

Zeenat Aman's Instagram page is a treat to the eyes and minds as it evokes nostalgia and imagination and is a breath of fresh air amid the era of reels, trends and filters. In her most recent post, Zeenat Aman opened up about raising her two kids as a single mother, parenting, unconditional love and accepting children as they are. She took to social media to share a rare picture with her two sons and penned a beautiful note that should guide all parents on empathy and love. Keep scrolling to read what Zeenat Aman said. Zeenat Aman with her two sons in a rare throwback picture. (Instagram)

Zeenat Aman's latest Instagram post on parenting

Zeenat Aman shared a throwback picture on Instagram from when her two sons, Azaan and Zahaan, were young. The rare image shows Zeenat's children sitting on her lap and smiling at the camera as she smiles and lovingly holds them in her embrace. The veteran actor penned a note on parenting in the caption. She wrote, “There's no guidebook in the world that can prepare you for parenthood. It's exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging. Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them and shape them to be kind and loving men.”

Zeenat also talked about her approach to raising her sons as a single mom and bashed those who reject their kids based on sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession. She wrote, "My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to."

She added, "My boys are strapping adults in their thirties now, and it feels as though their childhood zipped by before I could catch my breath. So, here are some optional pearls of wisdom for any new parents. Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies, and don't beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher's note there hardly signals the end of the world. We don't owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support and guidance."

In the end, Zeenat Aman talked about the picture. "I pulled this picture out of a photo album today and had it scanned. It was made in 1990, when Zahaan was not yet one and Azaan was all of three years old. It was taken by the late Gautam Rajadhyaksha, a legendary industry photographer, at the now demolished Searock Hotel in Bandra," she said.